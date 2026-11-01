Wysera has launched an AI agent that drafts marketing copy, social posts and replies in a company's stored brand voice, holding every piece for human approval before it publishes rather than posting automatically.

Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2026) - Wysera has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) agent that writes marketing copy in a company's own voice rather than in the generic register most AI writing tools produce, and it is available to businesses worldwide from this month.





Wysera launches an AI agent that writes marketing content in a company's own voice



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12530/321960_4a11f72354be2aaa_001full.jpg

The agent stores a company's brand voice as a versioned document that every part of the system reads from, drafts email, social posts, articles and replies against it, and holds each piece for a person to approve before anything publishes. Wysera built it in response to a shift that has made generated content cheap and abundant while making it steadily less effective, as both buyers and search engines have grown better at recognising copy that no human wrote.

The cost of producing written content collapsed over the past two years. Anyone can now generate a month of posts in an afternoon. The predictable consequence is that most of it reads the same way, because most of it is produced by the same handful of models given roughly the same instruction.

That creates two distinct costs. The first is commercial. Buyers have become fluent at spotting machine written copy, and a post that reads like a template damages trust faster than publishing nothing would. The second is mechanical. Search engines have moved to demote generic, mass produced material, which means volume alone no longer buys visibility and can actively work against it.

The result is a position many small businesses now find themselves in: more content than ever, less return from it than before, and no practical way to produce writing at useful volume that still sounds like a person wrote it.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12530/321960_4a11f72354be2aaa_002full.jpg

The approach rests on treating brand voice as a stored asset rather than as a prompt typed fresh each time.

Inside BrandWyse, a company defines its identity, tone and guardrails once. That definition is versioned, so updating it produces a new version rather than overwriting history. Every other part of the system reads from the same document, which means a change made once is picked up everywhere the company publishes, and the tone of an email matches the tone of a social post without anyone coordinating it by hand.

Drafting happens in PostWyse, the marketing workspace, which covers email outreach, social publishing, articles and website analytics in one place.

The second element is grounding. Wyse, the agent that runs across the software, reads the record it is writing about. A reply to a prospect carries the history of that conversation, which deal it belongs to and what was discussed last. The practical effect is that a follow up reads like a follow up rather than a first contact, which is the specific failure that makes automated outreach recognisable.

Wysera's stated design principle is that nothing goes out on a company's behalf until a person approves it. Drafts are queued for review, each one can be approved, edited or rejected, every action is written to the record, and changes can be rolled back.

Autonomy can be increased one category at a time, once an operator has watched the system work on a given type of content. The company presents this as the deliberate opposite of tools that publish on a schedule without review, on the argument that the review step is what keeps published work recognisably the company's own.

Wysera also states that customer content and data are not used to train public models, that the agent learns only inside a given account, and that data can be exported or deleted on request.

Wysera reports that 42 teams are using the software, across sectors including dental practices, medical devices, home care agencies, med spas and professional services.

Biswajita, founder and chief executive of DentalPrice, said in a customer statement published by the company that content planning time halved and that the drafts read like the team rather than like a machine.

"Everyone solved the volume problem at the same time, which is why volume stopped working," said Girish Kotte, founder and chief executive of Wysera. "The constraint now is producing a useful amount of writing that still sounds like the business it came from. That is a different engineering problem, and it is mostly about what the system knows before it starts drafting."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12530/321960_4a11f72354be2aaa_003full.jpg

The software also addresses how written material is treated by AI assistants, which increasingly answer buyer questions before a buyer reaches a company's website.

Alongside conventional search engine optimization (SEO), this covers answer engine optimization (AEO) and generative engine optimization (GEO), the practices concerned with whether assistants such as ChatGPT and Perplexity can find, understand and cite a business accurately. The company's position is that the same qualities matter in both directions: specific, verifiable, clearly attributed writing performs better with assistants than with generic copy, for broadly the same reasons it performs better with people.

Wysera has separately announced Signal and Reach, a book by its founder setting out the method behind this, running to 512 pages across 27 chapters with 52 diagrams, published by Blooms Publishers, with a waiting list open ahead of retail availability.

The company has opened Wyse Room, a community at community.wysera.ai for founders and operators working on getting their content found, covering search, visibility inside AI assistants, outbound, social and conversion. It runs on Wysera's own community product and is open to operators outside the customer base.

Wysera is available now. The marketing and brand products can be bought on their own or alongside the company's customer relationship management (CRM) and operations software, in which case content and customer records sit on the same database rather than in connected systems.

A SOC 2 Type II information security audit and HIPAA readiness work are both in progress, with current status published on the company's trust page. Encryption, role-based access control and audit logging are live.

About Wysera

Wysera HQ Ltd is a software company registered in Dover, Delaware. Its products cover marketing, brand, sales, operations and community for small and medium businesses whose owners run several of those functions at once, with an AI agent drafting work across all of them and human approval required before anything is published or sent. The company was founded by Girish Kotte, whose work is published at gkotte.com.

Media Contact

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321960