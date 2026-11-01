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PR Newswire
01.11.2026 20:54 Uhr
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Bahrain EDB: Investcorp Announces Aggregate Financial Activity for 2026 at Gateway Gulf Investment Forum

Investcorp Announces Aggregate Financial Activity for 2026 at Gateway Gulf Investment Forum

Global investment manager reports US$65.2 billion in assets under management and strong investment and fundraising momentum during the first nine months of 2026

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment manager, today announced that it recorded US$11.1 billion in aggregate activity across fundraising, capital deployment and exits during the first nine months of 2026, underscoring the continued strength and growth of its global platform.

The announcement, made at Gateway Gulf 2026 in Bahrain, highlights Investcorp's global investment momentum and its continued commitment to the Kingdom, where it was founded in 1982.

Between January and September 2026, Investcorp raised US$4.8 billion from its global investor base, deployed US$3.7 billion in new investments and recorded US$2.6 billion in exits across its investment businesses. As of September 2026, Investcorp's total assets under management stood at US$65.2 billion.

During the same period, Investcorp achieved significant fundraising milestones across its North America Private Equity and Strategic Capital platforms, securing more than US$2.3 billion in aggregate commitments.

Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp, said: "Investcorp was founded in Bahrain more than four decades ago, and the Kingdom remains central to our global growth and ambitions. Our continued momentum reflects the strength of our international platform and the confidence of our investors and partners. As we look ahead, we remain committed to connecting global capital with alternative investment opportunities, embracing innovation and contributing to Bahrain's position as a leading international financial center."

Key Investment and Innovation Highlights

Investcorp continued to expand its international investment activities during 2026, with significant transactions and milestones across its businesses:

  • North American Private Equity: Invested in Berger Financial Group, a leading US wealth management platform.
  • US Real Estate: Announced approximately US$800 million in industrial real estate transactions, including acquisitions and exits, alongside a US$200 million acquisition of senior living and multifamily properties across key US markets.
  • Private Equity India: Acquired 20Cube 3PL Solutions, a digital-first contract logistics business, to support its expansion and build a pan-India logistics platform.
  • Private Equity Europe: Invested in Smart Managed Solutions in the UK, and established a new software engineering growth platform with NetRom Software and Trivium Solutions, focused on AI-enabled software development. Investcorp also acquired a majority stake in Connectif, a Spanish provider of AI-powered marketing automation solutions.
  • Private Equity GCC: Acquired a strategic stake in Metra, a regional IT distribution platform, and joined a consortium to acquire Reda Gulf Holding, a leading Saudi-based provider of fire protection, safety, security, and hazard-control solutions.
  • Digital Innovation: Investcorp Wealth, launched in 2024 and developed by the firm's Bahrain-based teams, has digitally enabled more than US$620 million in capital raising from clients since its launch, demonstrating its international reach and the important role of Investcorp's Bahrain-based teams in its digital wealth management capabilities.
  • Artificial Intelligence: Launched an AI Investment Framework to identify AI-driven investment opportunities, enhance portfolio performance and support long-term value creation.

These achievements reflect Investcorp's ability to connect investors with opportunities across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Investcorp's participation in Gateway Gulf 2026 reinforces its longstanding commitment to Bahrain and the Kingdom's role as a gateway for global capital and financial innovation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/investcorp-announces-aggregate-financial-activity-for-2026-at-gateway-gulf-investment-forum-302925792.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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