FENWICK REVEALS ITS 2026 CHRISTMAS WINDOW: THE GRUFFALO'S CHILD BY DAME JULIA DONALDSON, ILLUSTRATED BY AXEL SCHEFFLER

NEWCASTLE, England, Nov. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated 2026 Fenwick Christmas Window has officially been unveiled as The Gruffalo's Child, bringing the much-loved children's story by acclaimed author Dame Julia Donaldson and award-winning illustrator Axel Scheffler to life in a magical festive display, created in partnership with Macmillan Children's Books and Magic Light Pictures.

One of the nation's most cherished children's books, The Gruffalo's Child has captivated generations of readers with its enchanting tale of imagination, adventure and courage. This year, Fenwick has reimagined the beloved story with a festive twist, creating a magical Christmas experience that celebrates the joy of storytelling and reading together.

The spectacular window display transports visitors into the deep, dark wood, where the Gruffalo's child embarks on a daring adventure while her father sleeps. Set against a magical snowy woodland, the story unfolds as she tiptoes through the forest in search of the mysterious Big Bad Mouse, encountering familiar characters Fox, Owl and Snake along the way.

As the adventure continues, the little mouse casts a giant shadow beneath the moonlight, frightening the Gruffalo's child and sending her scurrying back through the snowy woodland. With Santa's sleigh gliding through the night sky, the story takes a festive turn as she returns to her cosy home, complete with a twinkling Christmas tree, beautifully wrapped presents and a glowing fire. The display concludes with the Gruffalo's child snuggled up beside the Gruffalo, surrounded by the warmth, wonder and magic of Christmas.

Dame Julia Donaldson, author of The Gruffalo's Child, comments: "It's wonderful to see The Gruffalo's Child brought to life in such a magical way at Fenwick. The Fenwick Christmas windows are such a loved tradition in Newcastle, and I'm delighted that the story will be part of creating special memories for families this year. I also hope the windows inspire children and families to discover, or rediscover, the joy of reading together."

Axel Scheffler, illustrator of The Gruffalo's Child, added: "It's a real pleasure to see the world of The Gruffalo's Child brought to life on such a grand scale. From the snowy forest and much-loved characters to the movement within the windows, it's wonderful to see my illustrations transformed into something so imaginative and full of life. I hope families enjoy discovering all the little details and that the windows bring plenty of smiles to children and grown-ups alike this Christmas."

Behind the magical display is a remarkable feat of creativity and craftsmanship, with months of planning, design and production going into transforming the much-loved story into a series of animated Christmas scenes. From the intricate woodland setting and carefully crafted characters to the movement, lighting and festive finishing touches, every detail has been thoughtfully considered to capture the charm of Axel Scheffler's illustrations and the imagination of Julia Donaldson's storytelling.

Mia Fenwick, CEO, Fenwick, said: For generations, the unveiling of the Fenwick Christmas Window has marked the start of the festive season, bringing families together from across the North East and beyond. Bringing The Gruffalo to our windows has been a long-held ambition, and we couldn't be more delighted to make it happen in such a special year for this much-loved character. Dame Julia Donaldson's wonderful storytelling and Axel Scheffler's iconic illustrations have captured the imaginations of children around the world, and we can't wait to bring their world to life this Christmas in a celebration of the magic of storytelling.

For more than half a century, the Fenwick Christmas Window Reveal has been one of the North East's most treasured festive traditions, bringing generations of families together on Newcastle's Northumberland Street to mark the beginning of the Christmas season. From much-loved literary classics to enchanting festive adventures, the windows have become a cherished part of the region's Christmas celebrations, with previous displays including 2025's A Christmas Carol, illustrated by Chris Riddell. What began as a much-loved local tradition has grown into an event attracting national attention and, through its annual livestream, reaching audiences around the world, sharing a little of Newcastle's Christmas magic far beyond the North East.

This year's spectacular reveal took place on Sunday 1 November, as families and friends gathered on Northumberland Street to share in one of Newcastle's most anticipated moments of the year. Among those invited to experience the magic were children and families from Fenwick's partner schools, hospitals and charities, alongside lucky winners of the Christmas Window Reveal ballot. The moment was also shared with audiences further afield through a live broadcast on Fenwick's official YouTube and Instagram channels, allowing families across the UK and beyond to join in the celebrations.

Continuing another much-loved festive collaboration, Fenwick has once again partnered with Royal Northern Sinfonia, based at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music, to create a specially recorded soundtrack for the Christmas Window.

This year's music is a playful reimagining of Edvard Grieg's In the Hall of the Mountain King, performed by Royal Northern Sinfonia and conducted by James Weeks. Arranged by Ian Anderson, the familiar piece has been given a festive twist, with sleigh bells and playful animal sounds woven into the music to bring the window's story to life.

James Thomas, Executive Director, Royal Northern Sinfonia and Classical Music at The Glasshouse, said: "There's something really special about being part of Fenwick's Christmas Window. It's a tradition that means so much to people across the North East, and we're delighted that Royal Northern Sinfonia can help bring the story to life through music once again.

"Grieg's In the Hall of the Mountain King is such a wonderfully dramatic piece, and Ian's arrangement gives it a playful festive twist. It's been great fun bringing all those little musical details together, and we hope families enjoy discovering them as they watch the story unfold."

To celebrate this year's display, an exclusive bespoke Fenwick The Gruffalo's Child bauble will be available to purchase at Fenwick Newcastle and online at fenwick.co.uk. A special keepsake to commemorate the 2026 Christmas Window, a charitable donation from sales will go to the National Literacy Trust, supporting its work to improve literacy and inspire a love of reading.

Re-watch the magical moment Fenwick's 2026 Christmas Window was revealed on the Fenwick Official YouTube channel, and experience The Gruffalo's Child on Northumberland Street, Newcastle, until early January 2027.

https://www.youtube.com/@fenwickofficial

About Fenwick

Britain's family of style pioneers since 1882. Fenwick offers a curated edit of luxury across fashion, beauty and lifestyle, presented in an inspirational shopping environment across eight stores and digital. Fenwick is the largest family-owned group of department stores in the United Kingdom offering in-store events, bespoke services, treatment rooms and innovative restaurants.

Fenwick.co.uk @FenwickOfficial

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