Nearly 600 industry leaders from China and Germany gathered in Wolfsburg for the 10th Sino-German Automotive Conference on Friday, focusing on emerging investment and cooperation models against the backdrop of a global transition toward electric and digital mobility.

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Liu Minqiang delivers opening speech at the Conference.

Participants at the event, held at Volkswagen Group's headquarters Autostadt, emphasized the need for both nations to forge consensus, accelerate innovation, and deepen bilateral ties to navigate the industry's shift toward electrification and digitization.

Olaf Lies, Minister-President of Lower Saxony, said the conference sends a clear signal to industry stakeholders.

"The conference brings us together to shape the future of our industry," Lies said. "Electrification and digitization represent the single largest shift in automotive history. Only by exchanging experience, learning from each other, and collaborating can we win the future."

Liu Minqiang, Director General of China International Investment Promotion Agency, noted that surveys show most German firms remain bullish on China. He highlighted China's market capacity and the green transition as fertile ground for bilateral partnerships.

"The global automotive sector is at a critical juncture, marked by rapid technological iterations and restructuring market dynamics," Liu said. "We should focus on elevating technology, products, and services to benefit consumers and drive high-quality development."

Thomas Schmall, Board Member of Volkswagen AG, stressed that China is no longer merely a sales market, but an essential technology hub.

"Establishing solid partnerships is particularly crucial under the current backdrop of accelerated transformation and heightened competition," Schmall said.

The conference featured four parallel sub-forums focusing on "AI Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV)", "Battery Energy", "Future Factory building", and "Regulation Compliance". Representatives from hundreds of enterprises from China and Germany shared their operational experiences and strategic insights.

Delegates agreed that China and Germany possess distinct, complementary strengths across key sectors, creating potential for bilateral cooperation. They noted that the industrial transformation offers a timely opportunity to jointly expand global market share. Industry leaders emphasized that by leveraging their advantages, both nations can meet consumer needs and achieve win-win outcomes during this shift.

The annual conference, organized by the Investment Promotion Agency of China's Ministry of Commerce alongside auto clusters from nearly ten German federal states, alternates between China and Germany. Supported strategically by Volkswagen, this year's gathering marks the largest iteration held in Germany to date.

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