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PR Newswire
02.11.2026 03:36 Uhr
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Xinhua Silk Road: 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue•Ningbo to be held in E China's Zhejiang

Xinhua Silk Road: 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue•Ningbo to be held in E China's Zhejiang

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue • Ningbo, themed "Openness and Connectivity for Shared Opportunities," will be held in the port city of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, from November 2 to 5.

Nearly 200 Chinese and foreign guests, including mayors of Ningbo's international sister cities, foreign diplomats in China, and representatives of international organizations, will gather to build consensus on openness and cooperation and foster a new ecosystem of city-to-city collaboration.

As one of China's leading hubs for opening-up, Ningbo has the heritage of "ancient libraries and a port connecting the world," and plays a leading role in China in terms of intelligent manufacturing.

The event will encourage participants to focus on shared topics such as sustainable development and green transition, helping cities achieve revitalization and win-win cooperation through exchanges and mutual learning.

According to the organizers, the event features a "1+2+3" program, namely, one main event of the Global Mayors Dialogue • Ningbo; two scenario-based dialogues covering topics of technology reshaping cities, and connectivity and integration of port cities; and three civilization exchange and mutual learning activities.

At the main event, participants will hold discussions on topics including distinctive strengths and city internationalization, open cooperation and urban development, and cultural exchanges and people-to-people connectivity. The Ningbo consensus on cooperative development will also be released at the main event.

During the scenario-based dialogues, participants will visit Ningbo's robotics companies, port areas and other showcases of distinctive industries, and hold open-space conversations on technological innovation, urban governance, urban economic resilience, and sustainable urban development.

In the civilization exchange activities, participants will tour local historical and cultural blocks, watch distinctive performances, and experience Ningbo's book-collecting culture, celadon culture and Maritime Silk Road heritage.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/352766.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-2026-global-mayors-dialogueningbo-to-be-held-in-e-chinas-zhejiang-302925908.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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