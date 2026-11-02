Xinhua Silk Road: 2026 Nanchang Aviation Industry Expo opens on Oct. 31

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Nanchang Aviation Industry Expo kicked off in Nanchang City, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province on October 31, 2026.

It is learned that the expo features dedicated exhibition areas for three major sectors, including aviation manufacturing, commercial spaceflight and the low-altitude economy. The expo covers a total exhibition area of 30,000 square meters and has attracted more than 300 exhibitors.

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