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PR Newswire
02.11.2026 06:00 Uhr
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The 90th Anniversary Thematic Events of the Jiangcun Survey: Wujiang Marks 90 Years Since Fei Xiaotong's Jiangcun Field Study

Wujiang Marks 90 Years Since Fei Xiaotong's Jiangcun Field Study

WUJIANG, China, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholars and local officials gathered in Kaixiangong Village in Qidu Town, Wujiang District, Jiangsu Province, on November 1 to mark the 90th anniversary of sociologist and anthropologist Fei Xiaotong's Jiangcun field study. Organized by Wujiang District in partnership with several Chinese universities, the event explored Fei's enduring legacy and how research and practical experience in the village, also known as Jiangcun, can inform China's modernization.

The event, themed "Understanding China's Modernization Through Jiangcun," also marked the inauguration of the Fei Xiaotong Social Survey Center. The center will carry forward Fei's approach to fieldwork-understanding people's lives from their own perspective-through in-depth research that builds on his scholarly legacy.

Zhang Yi, president of the Chinese Sociological Association, highlighted Fei's commitment to improving people's livelihoods and the approach to sociological inquiry that guided his work. He encouraged scholars to follow Fei's example of grounding knowledge in firsthand investigation, beginning with life in rural communities to understand the dimensions and foundations of China's modernization and advance sociological research.

Sun Daoxun, secretary of the CPC Wujiang District Committee, said Wujiang would strengthen partnerships with universities and jointly develop sociological research sites. The district will also work to revitalize rural communities, strengthen local governance and develop a cultural economy, contributing further insights from Jiangcun and practical experience from Wujiang to China's modernization.

A ceremony honoring Fei's legacy and marking a new stage in Jiangcun's development brought participants together to support further research and practical work in rural communities. Drawing on Wujiang's experience in urban-rural integration, the initiative seeks to carry forward Fei's commitment to firsthand investigation and support a prosperous and beautiful Jiangcun.

Six scholars, including Li Peilin, a member of the Academic Divisions of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, delivered presentations examining China's modernization through the lens of Jiangcun. Presentations included "From the Jiangcun Field Study to Rural Revitalization: Carrying Forward the Intellectual Legacy of Grounding Knowledge in Firsthand Investigation and Improving People's Livelihoods."

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wujiang-marks-90-years-since-fei-xiaotongs-jiangcun-field-study-302925971.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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