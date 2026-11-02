Uptime Institute, the Global Digital Infrastructure Authority, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indonesia Data Center Provider Organization (IDPRO) to support the development of a reliable, sustainable, and globally competitive data center industry in Indonesia. IDPRO is the official industry association representing data center providers and digital infrastructure companies in Indonesia.

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Signing of Uptime Institute and IDPRO MOU.

The goal of the collaborative agreement between the two organizations is to promote international standards and best practices in Indonesia across the data center lifecycle, strengthening infrastructure availability and operational resilience, advancing resource efficiency and sustainability, and supporting the development of a skilled industry workforce. These priorities will help raise industry standards and reinforce Indonesia's position in the global digital infrastructure landscape.

By combining Uptime Institute's global expertise in digital infrastructure performance, resilience, and sustainability with IDPRO's deep engagement across Indonesia's data center ecosystem, the partnership will foster greater knowledge exchange, industry collaboration, and adoption of globally recognized best practices.

"Digital infrastructure plays a foundational role in enabling economic growth and innovation," saidMustapha Louni, Chief Business Officer at Uptime Institute."Our collaboration with IDPRO reflects a shared commitment to advancing international best practices and supporting the continued evolution of Indonesia's data center industry. By combining global expertise with local industry engagement, we hope to contribute insights and experience that help strengthen the sector for the future."

The MOU was signed by Mustapha Louni, Chief Business Officer, Uptime Institute, and Hendra Suryakusuma, Chairman of IDPRO. The signing was witnessed by Patrick Chan, Managing Director, South Asia, Uptime Institute, and Michael Abimanyu, Executive Director of IDPRO.

"Indonesia's data center sector has a critical role to play in supporting the country's digital ambitions," said Hendra Suryakusuma, Chairman of IDPRO. "Through this collaboration, we aim to encourage the adoption of international best practices, strengthen workforce capabilities, and advance an industry that is reliable, sustainable, and globally competitive. Collaboration across the ecosystem will be essential to achieving these goals."

"Indonesia is one of the most dynamic digital infrastructure markets in Asia," said Patrick Chan, Managing Director, South Asia Pacific, Uptime Institute. "Continued investment in expertise, operational maturity, and industry collaboration will be important to sustaining this momentum. Through our partnership with IDPRO, we look forward to supporting the exchange of knowledge and global best practices that can help accelerate the industry's development."

The partnership provides a platform for both organizations to share industry knowledge and promote practices that enhance data center performance throughout the lifecycle-from design and construction to commissioning and operations. It also reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that the sector's growth is underpinned by operational excellence, resilience, and responsible resource management. Uptime Institute looks forward to working together with IDPRO and industry stakeholders to support the long-term development of Indonesia's data center sector and help meet the country's evolving digital infrastructure needs.

About Uptime Institute

Uptime Institute is the Global Digital Infrastructure Authority. For over 30 years, the company has established industry-leading benchmarks for data center performance, resilience, sustainability, and efficiency. These benchmarks assure customers that their digital infrastructure will perform consistently with their business needs under any operating conditions. With more than 4,300 awards issued globally and over 1,400 active projects in 120 countries, Uptime has helped tens of thousands of companies optimize critical IT assets while managing costs, resources, and efficiency.

The organization's Tier Standard is the IT industry's most trusted and adopted global standard for data center design, construction, and operations. Core offerings include Tier Certifications, Management Operations reviews, AI Infrastructure Advisory, Data Center Risk Assessments, Energy Sustainability Assessments, Cybersecurity Assessments Ratings, and IT Advisory Services.

Uptime Education programs have been completed by more than 100,000 data center professionals, establishing Uptime as the Learning Development partner of choice worldwide. The combined offering spans every stage of a digital infrastructure career from entry-level staff and apprentices through to post-graduate MA degrees in Data Center Leadership for experienced, long-serving professionals. The availability, resiliency, sustainability, security, and business value of this critical infrastructure still depend overwhelmingly on the workforce that operates it on the skill, training, and education of every individual team member.

Uptime Institute is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in London, Sao Paulo, Dubai, Riyadh, Singapore and Madrid, and full-time Uptime professionals based in over thirty-four countries around the world.

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