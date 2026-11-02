Uptime Institute, the Global Digital Infrastructure Authority, and the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs (Komdigi) today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to explore collaboration aimed at strengthening Indonesia's data center ecosystem through policy development, governance frameworks, operational excellence, security, sustainability, and workforce capability development.

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Uptime Institute and KOMDIGI sign LOI.

The Letter of Intent reflects a shared interest in exploring international best practices that may support the development of reliable, secure, efficient, and sustainable digital infrastructure aligned with Indonesia's national priorities and regulatory framework.

The LOI was signed by Mustapha Louni, Chief Business Officer, Uptime Institute, and Wayan Toni Supriyanto, Director General of Digital Infrastructure, Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Digital, during a ceremony held in Jakarta. The collaboration will examine several strategic areas, including data center policies and regulatory frameworks, global best practice and applicable standards, operational reliability and security, energy and sustainability, and education and training initiatives to strengthen industry capabilities and human resource development.

"The continued growth of the digital economy and the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence are driving increased demand for data center infrastructure across Indonesia," said Wayan Toni Supriyanto, Director General of Digital Infrastructure at Komdigi. "As the sector expands, it is important that data center development is supported by policies and governance frameworks that ensure service reliability while strengthening the competitiveness of our national industry. International best practices can provide valuable insights, but they must be carefully evaluated and adapted to Indonesia's regulatory environment, industry needs, and national priorities. The government's role in determining policy direction and national standards remains paramount."

"Indonesia is one of the region's most dynamic digital infrastructure markets, and its rapid growth creates a significant opportunity to build strong foundations for the decades ahead," said Mustapha Louni, Chief Business Officer at Uptime Institute. "Through this Letter of Intent, we look forward to sharing our global experience and industry best practices to inform discussions on data center policy, governance, performance standards, and workforce development. As AI reshapes demand for compute, power, and cooling, collaboration and knowledge exchange will be essential to building AI-enabled, future-proofed digital infrastructure. Together, we can help accelerate a Resilient, Available, Secure, and Sustainable ecosystem that meets Indonesia's needs today and scales with its ambitions tomorrow."

Alongside the signing, Uptime Institute led a three-day workshop focused on data center policy, governance, and regulatory frameworks. Leveraging the knowledge and experience of Uptime Institute's global experts, the workshop served as a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange between government representatives and industry stakeholders. Participants explored international perspectives, emerging industry practices, and considerations for supporting the development of a reliable, secure, efficient, and sustainable digital infrastructure ecosystem aligned with Indonesia's national priorities.

The Letter of Intent builds upon ongoing dialogue between the Directorate of the Komdigi and Uptime Institute and reflects a mutual commitment to initiatives that support infrastructure reliability, operational excellence, sustainability, and national capacity building.

Uptime Institute looks forward to continuing its engagement with Komdigi to support the development of Indonesia's digital infrastructure ecosystem and contribute to the country's long-term digital transformation objectives.

About Uptime Institute

Uptime Institute is the Global Digital Infrastructure Authority. For over 30 years, the company has established industry-leading benchmarks for data center performance, resilience, sustainability, and efficiency. These benchmarks assure customers that their digital infrastructure will perform consistently with their business needs under any operating conditions. With more than 4,300 awards issued globally and over 1,400 active projects in 120 countries, Uptime has helped tens of thousands of companies optimize critical IT assets while managing costs, resources, and efficiency.

The organization's Tier Standard is the IT industry's most trusted and adopted global standard for data center design, construction, and operations. Core offerings include Tier Certifications, Management Operations reviews, AI Infrastructure Advisory, Data Center Risk Assessments, Energy Sustainability Assessments, Cybersecurity Assessments Ratings, and IT Advisory Services.

Uptime Education programs have been completed by more than 100,000 data center professionals, establishing Uptime as the Learning Development partner of choice worldwide. The combined offering spans every stage of a digital infrastructure career from entry-level staff and apprentices through to post-graduate MA degrees in Data Center Leadership for experienced, long-serving professionals. The availability, resiliency, sustainability, security, and business value of this critical infrastructure still depend overwhelmingly on the workforce that operates it on the skill, training, and education of every individual team member.

Uptime Institute is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in London, Sao Paulo, Dubai, Riyadh, Singapore and Madrid, and full-time Uptime professionals based in over thirty-four countries around the world.

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