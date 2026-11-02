

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SBI Holdings, Inc. (8473.T), a Japanese financial services company, reported higher profit for the first half of fiscal 2026, with revenue increasing from a year earlier.



Profit attributable to owners of the company increased to JPY230.572 billion from JPY165.801 billion. Earnings per share rose to JPY333.91 from JPY247.01.



Revenue grew 17.2% to JPY1.058 trillion from JPY902.559 billion.



In Tokyo, SBI Holdings shares were down nearly 1% at JPY2,837 on Monday.



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