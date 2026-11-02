

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Corporation (8053.T), a Japanese trading and investment company, Monday reported higher profit for the first half of fiscal 2026, primarily helped by growth in revenue.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent rose to JPY 347.865 billion or JPY73.30 per share from JPY 301.235 billion or JPY62.24 per share in the previous year.



Revenue grew 10.8% to JPY 3.919 trillion from JPY 3.537 trillion last year.



For the full year, the company expects profit attributable to owners of the parent to increase 11.6% to JPY 670 billion with basic earnings per share of JPY 141.44.



In Tokyo, Sumitomo Corp. shares were down 0.71% at JPY1,672 on Monday.



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