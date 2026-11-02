Fal.Con Europe 2026 Theta Lake today announced an integration with CrowdStrike Falcon Guardian at Fal.Con Europe 2026, helping organizations investigate AI security incidents, route cases to the appropriate teams, and manage AI content retention for legal and compliance requirements. Building on its existing integration with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, Theta Lake is extending CrowdStrike's AI Detection and Response (AIDR) intelligence into its broader enterprise governance workflows.

As enterprises deploy AI applications and agents at scale, AI security incidents increasingly require action beyond the security operations center. By ingesting Falcon Guardian detections into Theta Lake's AI interaction governance capabilities, organizations will be able to investigate AI incidents and coordinate response across security, legal, HR, and compliance teams.

The expanded integration will enable organizations to:

Streamline incident review: Route non-security incidents to legal, HR, AI governance, and compliance teams with an audit trail of review actions and decisions.

Route non-security incidents to legal, HR, AI governance, and compliance teams with an audit trail of review actions and decisions. Manage AI content retention: Apply selective retention policies to AI communications based on source, type, user or identity, and detection to support legal hold and compliance requirements.

Apply selective retention policies to AI communications based on source, type, user or identity, and detection to support legal hold and compliance requirements. Simplify AI content review: Normalize AI interactions across AI tools and guardrail output types to provide a consistent view for investigators.

Normalize AI interactions across AI tools and guardrail output types to provide a consistent view for investigators. Investigate with greater context: Combine Falcon Guardian and Falcon Next-Gen SIEM output with AI interaction data from Anthropic, OpenAI, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and other platforms to provide chronological timelines for investigations.

Combine Falcon Guardian and Falcon Next-Gen SIEM output with AI interaction data from Anthropic, OpenAI, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and other platforms to provide chronological timelines for investigations. Accelerate investigations: Summarize AI interactions, including Guardian classifications and agent tool calls, directly within the review workspace and record.

Summarize AI interactions, including Guardian classifications and agent tool calls, directly within the review workspace and record. Automate response workflows: Leverage Theta Lake's existing integration with Charlotte Agentic SOAR to automate workflow actions, including creating or closing cases.

"Detecting AI risk is only the first step. Not every incident belongs in the SOC," said Dan Nadir, Chief Product Officer at Theta Lake. "By integrating with CrowdStrike Falcon Guardian, we're planning to connect AI security intelligence with the teams and workflows needed to act on it, helping organizations investigate faster, meet compliance requirements, and manage AI risk across the business."

The integration is currently available to select customers and is expected to be available to all customers beginning November 7, 2026. To learn more about the Theta Lake and CrowdStrike integration, visit https://marketplace.crowdstrike.com/partners/theta-lake, or visit Theta Lake at Fal.Con Europe, November 2-4 at booth #710.

About Theta Lake

Theta Lake's multi-award-winning and top scoring digital communications governance product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern AI and Communication Collaboration platforms, enabling the collection of any content type from any platform across all channels. Major integrations include Anthropic, OpenAI, Microsoft Copilot, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Slack, and more. Theta Lake can collect and reconcile data; act as a 17a-4 compliance archive; deliver data to any 3rd party storage or archive; make risk based decisions on the data through patented detections; provide unified and contextual investigations; deliver effective AI-assisted compliance, security, and conduct review; and more for compliance, legal, and security teams. This comes with an open, API-driven platform designed to compliantly fuel the next generation of data intelligence through integrations with Databricks, Redshift, Snowflake, and more. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or X @thetalake.

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Media Contact

Jack Foster

Theta Lake, Inc.

jack.foster@thetalake.com