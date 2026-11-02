Thales' subsidiary Advanced Acoustic Concepts (AAC) won a $53.9 million U.S. Navy contract for two Remote Mine Hunting (RMH) modules and engineering support, with options increasing the potential value to $196.2 million for additional modules.

The RMH solution enhances unmanned Mine Countermeasures (MCM) by enabling remote detection and classification and supporting rapid threat engagement, while reducing risk to sailors and platforms.

The contract reinforces Thales' position in MCM and undersea warfare, leveraging international expertise and American innovation to rapidly deliver critical capabilities that enhance U.S. Navy operational readiness and sailor safety in contested maritime environments.

Thales' subsidiary Advanced Acoustic Concepts (AAC), a U.S.-based provider of undersea warfare solutions, was awarded a $53.9 million U.S. Navy contract to produce and deliver two integrated Remote Mine Hunting (RMH) modules and accompanying engineering support. The award includes options for additional modules that could increase the total cumulative contract value to approximately $196.2 million.

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The RMH solution supports the Navy's Mine Countermeasures (MCM) mission through the proven "Find, Fix and Finish" approach to defeating mine threats. The capability enables sailors to remotely detect, locate and classify undersea mines, while operating from safer stand-off distances, enhancing mission effectiveness and reducing risk in contested maritime environments.

"The ability to counter undersea mine threats remains fundamental to maritime security and naval mission success," saidRob Geckle, CEO of Thales North America. "By advancing the Navy's MCM capabilities, this program will help strengthen fleet readiness and support mission success in an increasingly dynamic operating environment."

To deliver this capability, the Thales RMH solution integrates advanced sonar, mission management software and remotely operated vehicle technology into a module suite designed to support the Navy's rapidly evolving mine warfare requirements.

The RMH module suite includes:

An advanced multiview towed Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS), providing high-resolution mine detection and imaging capabilities and reducing false target rates;

Advanced AI augmented Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) algorithms software applications that allow sailors to process, classify, map and manage mine-hunting data for rapid decision-making reducing the time to "find and fix", while also increasing the probability of target certainty.

"This program brings together the most advanced mine warfare technologies across the Thales portfolio, with AAC's deep experience delivering integrated undersea warfare capability to the U.S. Navy," saidMike Carnovale, President of Advanced Acoustic Concepts. "By integrating sonar, classification software and future remote neutralization capabilities into a single operational solution, we're helping simplify mine hunting operations and accelerate the path from detection to action for both manned and unmanned surface vessel platforms."

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies. Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.

About Thales in the U.S.

For more than a century, Thales has delivered proven, trusted and secure solutions to customers across the United States. The company brings a strong national footprint and a deeply skilled workforce dedicated to anticipating and exceeding customer needs. Backed by extensive manufacturing capabilities, Thales works closely with customers and local industries to solve complex challenges for every operational environment.

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