Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Euronext Paris: SOP), a major tech player in Europe, has announced that it has completed its acquisition of the Manufacturing Engineering business from Daher Industrial Services to bolster its expertise in aerospace engineering.

Through this acquisition, Sopra Steria is significantly expanding its capacity in critical manufacturing engineering processes and continues to advance its strategy aimed at offering end-to-end expertise for the entire aerospace value chain.

Moreover, the Group is consolidating its positioning as a leading technology and industrial partner to major players in the sector, amid the accelerating pace of manufacturing processes and ever more exacting standards for industrial performance.

With over 360 employees the business posted revenue of more than €42 million in 2025. It has been consolidated as of 31 October 2026.

About Sopra Steria

A European technology leader, Sopra Steria helps organisations deliver their strategic projects, drawing on its expertise in consulting, systems integration, industry and business solutions, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. At a time when digital sovereignty, infrastructure resilience and control over data have become essential, Sopra Steria helps strengthen Europe's strategic autonomy, particularly by supporting critical infrastructure and core government functions in financial services, defence, space, aeronautics and the public sector. With 51,000 employees in nearly 30 countries and revenue of €5.6 billion in 2025, Sopra Steria helps its clients become more competitive and achieve tangible and sustainable benefits by combining in-depth knowledge of business sectors and technologies with a collaborative approach. Its ambition is to make a lasting contribution to tackling the major challenges of our time.

The world is how we shape it

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

Copyright 2026 Sopra Steria. All rights reserved. Sopra Steria and its logo are registered trademarks of Sopra Steria.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261101790380/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Olivier Psaume

olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com

+33 (0)6 17 64 29 39



Press Relations

Clémence Vermersch, Caroline Simon (Image 7)

cvermersch@image7.fr, caroline.simon@image7.fr

+33 (0)6 75 99 67 51