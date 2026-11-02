Global technology corporation FPT has been named a supplier on the UK Government's G-Cloud 15 framework under Lot 3 (Cloud Support Services), making six of its cloud and digital services available for streamlined public-sector procurement. The appointment expands FPT's reach into the UK public sector, including National Health Service (NHS) trusts, integrated care boards, and government agencies, opening new opportunities to support the modernisation of essential public services.

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Launched in August 2026, G-Cloud 15 is the first iteration of the framework to operate under the UK's new Procurement Act 2023, providing more than 19,000 public-sector organisations with direct access to pre-approved cloud services. Valued at approximately £14 billion over four years, the framework serves a broad range of public-sector organisations, including NHS England and major government bodies such as HM Revenue Customs (HMRC), the Ministry of Defence, and the Home Office.

FPT's approved services address key operational and digital transformation needs across healthcare and public-sector organisations, including:

Application Managed Services: Round-the-clock support for systems including SAP ERP, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power BI dashboards and self-service portals, ensuring reliable and secure day-to-day operations. FPT's managed services have demonstrated productivity improvements of up to 25% through reduced downtime.

Round-the-clock support for systems including SAP ERP, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power BI dashboards and self-service portals, ensuring reliable and secure day-to-day operations. FPT's managed services have demonstrated productivity improvements of up to 25% through reduced downtime. Cloud Software Engineering : Developing new digital tools and online services, alongside modernising older systems, with reliability and security embedded from the outset.

: Developing new digital tools and online services, alongside modernising older systems, with reliability and security embedded from the outset. Demand Forecasting and Optimisation : Using data to help organisations predict future demand, such as likely patient numbers or workload, enabling organisations to plan staff and resources more effectively.

: Using data to help organisations predict future demand, such as likely patient numbers or workload, enabling organisations to plan staff and resources more effectively. Legacy Modernisation: Modernising and migrating ageing IT systems, including decades-old technologies still widely used across the NHS, through system re-architecture, data migration, and API integration, without disrupting essential services.

The company is already applying these capabilities in the UK healthcare sector through its ongoing collaboration with a major health technology company to modernise its radiology information system. By enhancing clinical workflows through improved scheduling, AI-powered voice recognition for reporting, and more efficient worklist management, this platform now supports more than 5,000 practices and over 310,000 clinical users globally.

Mark Scrivens, FPT United Kingdom CEO, FPT Corporation, said: "Behind every NHS appointment, patient record, and public service is technology that needs to work reliably. Our appointment to G-Cloud 15 creates a more accessible route for NHS organisations and other public-sector bodies to leverage FPT's expertise to accelerate digital modernisation and improve service delivery."

"Combining our AI-first strategy with global engineering depth, we look forward to co-creating solutions with NHS trusts and public-sector organisations to deliver complex digital programmes at scale while maintaining the quality, reliability, and consistency essential to public services," he added.

In the healthcare domain, FPT brings nearly two decades of experience serving healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, with capabilities spanning consulting, system integration, software modernisation, and application management. These capabilities are supported by a large-scale AI-augmented workforce and internationally recognised credentials such as HIPAA, HITRUST r2, and ISO 27001.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. For nearly four decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. With a strong focus on mastering strategic technologies, it continues to drive innovation across industries. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam's position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. The Corporation reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion (FY2025) and an AI-augmented workforce with over 37,000 engineers.

For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Mai Duong (Ms.)

FPT Corporation

FPT Software PR Manager

MCP.PR@fpt.com