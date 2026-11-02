Flor de Caña Rum and Paragon Brands join forces to conquer the UK market

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, the premium rum brand recognized worldwide as a leader in sustainability, is proud to announce a new distribution partnership with Paragon Brands in the United Kingdom, effective November 1st, 2026. This new chapter marks a strategic step to continue growing and consolidating the brand in one of the world's most important and dynamic spirits markets.

Based in Manchester, Paragon Brands is regarded as one of the UK's top independent spirits distributors and one of the country's fastest-growing drinks businesses. With strong relationships across leading retailers and hospitality operators nationwide, and a proven track record in brand activation and in-venue execution, Paragon Brands brings the reach and expertise to take Flor de Caña to the next level in the UK.

The agreement covers the complete Flor de Caña portfolio, giving UK consumers the opportunity to enjoy a truly super-premium rum experience. Highlights include Flor de Caña 12 Year, a smooth and versatile rum for sipping or elevated cocktails; Flor de Caña 18 Year, a rich and complex expression made to be savored neat; and Flor de Caña 25 Year, the brand's ultra-premium flagship, crafted for the most special occasions.

Chris Jones, managing director at Paragon Brands, says: "With more than 135 years of family heritage, outstanding rum-making expertise and a genuine commitment to sustainability, Flor de Caña has all the qualities that make a truly world-class spirits brand, giving it enormous potential in the UK. We're excited to build on the strong foundations already established, introduce Flor de Caña to new audiences and give this remarkable brand the visibility, distribution and recognition it deserves."

Carbon Neutral certified (by SCS Global Services), distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano, without sugar or artificial ingredients, every Flor de Caña rum reflects more than a century of craftsmanship. Founded in 1890 and led today by the fifth generation of the founding family, the brand is internationally recognized for its uncompromising quality, with accolades such as "Global Rum Producer of the Year" (IWSC '17), "Sustainable Spirits Producer Award" (Global Drinks Intel '23) and "Among the Finest Products in the World" (SFWSC '24).

www.flordecana.com

Media Contact:

corporatecommunications@flordecana.com

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