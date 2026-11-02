

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYOCY) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY73.430 billion, or JPY56.73 per share. This compares with JPY55.540 billion, or JPY39.61 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to JPY1.078 trillion from JPY991.385 billion last year.



Kyocera Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY73.430 Bln. vs. JPY55.540 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY56.73 vs. JPY39.61 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.078 Tn vs. JPY991.385 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 123.62 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.120 T



All EPS are basic



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