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WKN: 860614 | ISIN: JP3249600002 | Ticker-Symbol: KYR
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 21:11
19,540 Euro
+1,19 % +0,230
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
KYOCERA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KYOCERA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,06018,49007:46
18,36018,73007:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KYOCERA
KYOCERA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KYOCERA CORPORATION19,540+1,19 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.