Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
C$37-Millionen-Tiefsee-Explorer im Rennen um verteidigungskritisches Nickel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
HT

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
02.11.2026 07:30 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei's 7th Global Installer Summit: Meeting the Best Installers, Building New Home Energy Ecosystem for a Greener Future

Huawei's 7th Global Installer Summit: Meeting the Best Installers, Building New Home Energy Ecosystem for a Greener Future

DONGGUAN, China, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 21-23, 2026, Huawei's 7th Global Installer Summit convened over 1,000 partners and installers from 54 countries and regions to discuss strategies, new products and solutions, industry trends, and business models, exploring the future green energy ecosystem.

At the summit, Huawei Digital Power released its comprehensive installer strategy and debuted the groundbreaking new product, reinforcing its commitment to low-carbon generation, mobility electrification, and all-intelligence. It is driving renewables with grid-forming and AI, powering safer mobility through full electrification, and maximizing tokens per watt.

Having already empowered over 4.3 million homeowners worldwide, the company is streamlining the installer journey from faster installations to reliable support through strategic services that handle technical complexities. The centerpiece of the event was the launch of the industry's first Full-SiC all-in-one system, the LUTERRA S2. Designed for maximum efficiency and ease, it features complete wireless communication, a single SKU to cut logistic and stocking costs, installation in under 10 minutes, 10% more usable capacity, and 43% greater lifetime energy. From faster installations to reliable support and new service opportunities, Huawei handles the complexity - so installers can serve customers better and build a business that lasts.

As the summit's highlight, Huawei FusionSolar hosted its first global installation race with 48 teams from 36 countries. Competitors experienced the LUTERRA S2's unmatched efficiency firsthand, with the Spanish champion team finishing in an impressive 2 minutes and 32 seconds, widely praising its game-changing installation speed.

Six global installer representatives shared compelling success stories at the summit:

  • A French installer highlighted a shift from traditional resale to a subscription platform model connecting homeowners, installers, banks, and grid operators.
  • Three Thai representatives discussed integrating PV, ESS, chargers, and green finance to transition from single products to smart home ecosystems.
  • A Mexican installer showcased benchmark practices overcoming industrial energy challenges through compliance and collaboration.
  • A Brazilian installer demonstrated absolute reliability by installing the region's first Huawei BESS at their own factory before making any customer sales.

More than an industry event, this summit serves as a strategic meeting point for global installer partners to align on common visions and jointly shape the roadmap for sustainable development. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to work with installers-driven by technological innovation and ecosystem co-building-to advance the global green transition.

LUTERRA S2 will soon launch in Europe in November and in the Asia-Pacific region in December. Stay tuned for more.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huaweis-7th-global-installer-summit-meeting-the-best-installers-building-new-home-energy-ecosystem-for-a-greener-future-302926051.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.