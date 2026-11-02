TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) announces the signing of agreements with PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB), PTTEP and KUFPEC to acquire a 30% operated interest in the Lang Lebah and B14 gas fields, located off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia.

Lang Lebah, one of Malaysia's largest offshore gas discoveries, and the nearby B14 field are planned to be developed as an integrated project. This combined development is expected to unlock more than 6.5 trillion cubic feet of gas resources (equivalent to more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent) to supply the existing Malaysia LNG liquefaction plant with a production plateau of around 10 billion cubic meters per annum (BCMA).

"The development of Lang Lebah and B14 resources will allow the creation of another large-scale gas hub in Malaysia, leveraging shared infrastructure, to supply gas to Malaysia LNG and meet the growing LNG demand in Asia," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies. "These agreements mark another important step in our strategy to strengthen our integrated gas position in Malaysia, following the acquisition of SapuraOMV in 2024 and the expansion of our long-standing partnership with PETRONAS in 2025."

Upon completion of the transactions, which are subject to regulatory approvals, TotalEnergies will hold a 30% operated interest in both fields, alongside PTTEP (25%), KUFPEC (25%) and PCSB (20%).

About TotalEnergies in Malaysia

TotalEnergies has been present in Malaysia since 1985 and has maintained a long-standing partnership with the national oil company PETRONAS. Following the acquisition of SapuraOMV Upstream, TotalEnergies became the country's third-largest gas producer. The Company holds operated and non-operated interests in multiple offshore blocks off the coast of Sarawak and Sabah. Through its subsidiary TotalEnergies Marketing Malaysia, TotalEnergies also markets petroleum products. In 2023, TotalEnergies signed an agreement with PETRONAS and Mitsui to develop a CO2 storage project in Southeast Asia and to assess several potential sites in the Malay Basin. In April 2026 TotalEnergies and Masdar announced the creation of a $2.2 billion joint venture to accelerate the growth of renewable energy in Asia and particularly in Malaysia.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more affordable, more available and more sustainable. Present in around 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainable development at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

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