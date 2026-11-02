BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 October 2026 its issued share capital consisted of 99,335,254 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each, carrying one vote per share (ordinary shares held in treasury: 36,250,940).

Shareholders should use 99,335,254 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2639

Date: 02 November 2026