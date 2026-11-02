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WKN: A41Z3Y | ISIN: GB00BT66KP92 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
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CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.11.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Total Voting Rights

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02

2 November 2026

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the 'Company')

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Voting Rights and Capital (FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, provision 5.6.1)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that, as at 31 October 2026, the Company's issued share capital consisted of ordinary shares of 25p with each ordinary share (excluding Treasury shares) holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue was 265,802,630, of which 110,533,171 shares were held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number voting rights in the Company was 155,269,459 as at 31 October 2026.

The above figure (155,269,459) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary
Alison Vincent
0203 709 2481

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.