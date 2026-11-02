FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 18 June 2026, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased
Weighted average price paid (p)
Lowest price paid (p)
Highest price paid (p)
26 October 2026
232,775
217.1194
216.0000
218.0000
27 October 2026
220,239
219.2147
216.4000
221.0000
28 October 2026
227,066
218.6786
216.0000
222.0000
29 October 2026
230,840
217.6998
216.6000
219.4000
30 October 2026
229,596
217.6820
216.6000
218.8000
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 39,213,444 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 531,481,571. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 30 October 2026 is 531,481,571. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts at FirstGroup
Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is attached to this announcement.