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WKN: 932713 | ISIN: AU000000EZL9 | Ticker-Symbol: E7L
Frankfurt
02.11.26 | 08:05
0,790 Euro
+2,60 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROZ HARTLEYS GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROZ HARTLEYS GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7900,89008:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EUROZ HARTLEYS GROUP
EUROZ HARTLEYS GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROZ HARTLEYS GROUP LIMITED0,790+2,60 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.