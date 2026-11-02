

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - BMO Financial Group (BMO, BMO.TO) announced that it has completed acquiring the Australian capital markets business of Euroz Hartleys Group Ltd. (EZL.AX). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The acquisition, as stated by BMO, would strengthen its leading global metals and mining franchise while expanding BMO Capital Markets' presence in Australia.



The combined platform would connect clients more directly with capital, investors and opportunities across Australia, North America and Europe.



BMO has its presence in Australia since 2004, with an office in Melbourne, and has been recognized as the world's best Metals & Mining Investment Bank by Global Finance Magazine for 17 consecutive years.



Last Friday, BMO shares closed on the Toronto exchange at C$239.22, down 2.19 percent, and closed lower on the NYSE too, at $171.13, down 2.02 percent.



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