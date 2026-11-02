2026 iCAUR International User Summit Kicks Off in Wuhu, Showcasing Future Classic Design, Personalized Customization, and User Co-Creation

WUHU, China, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 iCAUR International User Summit opened in Wuhu on October 19, drawing more than 500 users, partners and media. Under the theme "Classic Never Fades | Make It Yours," the summit celebrates future classic design, personalized customization and user co-creation. Highlights include the all-new iCAUR V25, three officially customized V-Series vehicles and 20 individually customized vehicles. The event features an immersive brand showroom, a smart factory tour and test drives across a variety of scenarios.





At the summit, iCAUR takes its product lineup to the next level with the global debut of the V25, a "personalized all-way SUV," further expanding the V-Series lineup alongside the V23 and V27. Guided by the brand's "Future Classic Design" philosophy, the V25 combines an unmistakable boxy silhouette and classic round headlights with intelligent technology and all-scenario driving capabilities. More than 20 native modification interfaces offer possibilities for personalization, empowering owners to make the vehicle their own.

Personalized customization takes center stage as one of the summit's biggest highlights. The three officially customized vehicles - V23 Forge, V25 Game Changer and V27 Sun Roam - each embody a distinct lifestyle, from urban individuality and gaming-inspired fun to retro off-road adventure. All three are scheduled to enter global markets in early 2027. The 20 individually customized vehicles on display reflect the creativity and individuality that users and partners bring to the V-Series. To support this growing customization culture, iCAUR plans to introduce customization zones in its showrooms, launch customized models alongside new vehicle releases, expand its customization lineup, develop locally tailored accessories, and establish quality and safety validation processes.

iCAUR's global user community continues to grow. The brand has established official user clubs in nine countries, and the summit saw the debut of its first global user ambassadors. In 2027, iCAUR will deepen global user engagement through Club Connect and expand its presence to more than 70 markets. For iCAUR, vehicle delivery is not the end of the journey, but the beginning of limitless possibilities. Guided by "Classic Never Fades | Make It Yours," iCAUR will continue to advance its Future Classic Design philosophy, creating more opportunities for users to express their individuality and contribute to the brand's growth.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e80ad72-c849-4402-b0fd-4312da1b3bf7

Media Contact Serena Wang Email: wangjieyun2@mychery.com