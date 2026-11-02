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PR Newswire
02.11.2026 09:00 Uhr
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Envision Achieves World's First Commercial Deployment of Integrated 800V DC SST-Based Power System in Large-Scale AI Data Center

Envision Achieves World's First Commercial Deployment of Integrated 800V DC SST-Based Power System in Large-Scale AI Data Center

  • Integrated system combining solid-state transformers, battery storage and AI-driven controls now delivers power end to end, from medium-voltage AC input to the server rack, ahead of wider industry adoption
  • 800V DC architecture supports higher-density AI racks, enabling more computing power within the same space
  • System deployment provides a commercial reference as AI data centers move toward 800V DC power infrastructure

ULANQAB, China, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision, a global leader in green technology, today announced the world's first commercial deployment of an integrated 800-volt direct current (800V DC) power system in a large-scale AI data center. The system is now powering live computing workloads at Envision's Galaxy AI data center campus in Ulanqab, China, delivering power end to end from grid input to computing loads.

The 800V DC architecture significantly simplifies AI data center power systems, bringing higher power conversion and watt-to-bit efficiency, a more compact equipment footprint, and reduced cabling and copper requirements. Together, these advantages can lower infrastructure costs and support higher computing density within the same space.

"AI data centers need power systems that coordinate renewable energy, energy storage, and the grid to meet computing demand," said Kevin Huang, Senior Vice President of Envision Energy and President of Energy Storage and AIDC Power Systems. "Our integrated 800V DC system is now powering live computing workloads, demonstrating an end-to-end architecture that connects renewable energy supply with computing demand. This is a critical step in turning power-compute coordination from a strategic vision into an operational reality."

As AI computing demand accelerates, operators must deliver more power to each rack within constrained space, while keeping supply stable as computing loads swing sharply from moment to moment.

Envision's newly deployed system combines solid-state transformers (SST), battery energy storage (BESS) and equipment that adjusts direct-current voltage for computing hardware. Envision's Dubhe Controller, supported by its Dubhe Energy Foundation Model, coordinates the transformers and batteries in real time to match power supply with computing demand and manage sudden load swings.

The deployment comes as the industry advances its transition to 800V DC infrastructure for next-generation AI data centers. Envision's integrated system, now powering live AI computing workloads, is built around three critical capabilities: stable SST conversion directly from 10 kV medium voltage to an 800V DC bus across operating conditions; battery storage providing both second-scale power support and minute-scale backup; and millisecond-level coordination between SST and storage to absorb GPU load fluctuations locally. Already operating commercially ahead of wider industry adoption, the system provides a reference for the industry's transition to 800V DC.

The Galaxy campus began operations in August 2026. With a planned capacity of 3GW, it is designed to support up to one million AI accelerators operating in parallel at full build-out, with more than 80% of its power planned to come from direct renewable electricity connections.

Envision aims to scale this approach through its Mission Gobi initiative, which targets 5GW of green AI data center capacity in desert regions worldwide by 2030.

For more information, please visit www.envision-group.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envision-achieves-worlds-first-commercial-deployment-of-integrated-800v-dc-sst-based-power-system-in-large-scale-ai-data-center-302926120.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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