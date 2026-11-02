Swedavia AB: Swedavia reprioritises planned investments to strengthen Stockholm Arlanda Airport's competitiveness

Swedavia has decided to reprioritise its planned investments following a review of changing travel patterns and airline needs. This decision will accelerate the implementation of key investments, primarily at Stockholm Arlanda Airport.

Strong domestic and international connectivity is essential for Sweden's economic growth and competitiveness. Maintaining efficient links across the country while connecting Sweden to global markets remains a key priority.

To strengthen the conditions for Swedish aviation and reinforce Stockholm Arlanda Airport's role as an international hub, Swedavia is implementing a number of measures aimed at creating a more customer-focused and cost-efficient operation. This effort also includes prioritising among major planned investments. Consequently, Swedavia's Board of Directors has decided to discontinue the planning and design work related to a proposed new pier at Arlanda that preceded any potential investment decision.

The decision is based on an analysis of future capacity requirements, alternative solutions and associated investment costs. It will enable important investments at Arlanda to be implemented more rapidly. At the same time, reduced capital requirements will help ensure that future airport charges remain competitive for airline customers.

"We must continuously adapt our plans to changing market conditions and the needs of our customers. Following a thorough review, we have concluded that other investments will strengthen Arlanda's competitiveness more effectively while ensuring sustainable capacity over time. We continue to see long-term growth potential for Swedish aviation, but changing passenger behaviour and airline requirements mean that we need to prioritise differently than we did in the past. This decision enables us to focus our resources where they can create the greatest value," said Mats Johannesson, President and CEO of Swedavia.

As a result of the decision, Swedavia will write down the majority of uncapitalized costs incurred in the investment project, currently estimated at approximately SEK 1.2 billion. Most of these costs were incurred before the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will negatively impact EBIT for the fourth quarter of 2026 but will have no effect on Swedavia's cash flow.

The decision does not affect landing and passenger charges for 2027.

This information constitutes information that Swedavia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person below, for publication on November 2, 2026 at 07:45 CET.

For more information, contact Ellen Laurin, Head of Strategic Media Communications and Media Relations at Swedavia, ellen.laurin@swedavia.se or press@swedavia.se, +46 (0)10-109 01 00.

The Swedavia Group owns, operates and is developing 10 airports throughout Sweden. Our role is to create the connectivity Sweden needs to facilitate travel, business and meetings. Safe, satisfied passengers are the foundation of Swedavia's business. Swedavia is a world leader in developing airports with the least possible environmental impact. Since 2020, Swedavia's own airport operations have been fossil-free at all ten airports. In 2025, the group had sales of approximately SEK 6.8 billion and has approximately 2,800 employees.