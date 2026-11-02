Stockholm Nordtech group AB: Nordtech Group acquires Leasify - a leading provider of lease accounting software

Nordtech Group has acquired the Swedish software company Leasify, a leading Swedish provider of lease accounting software. The company's cloud-based platform calculates, remeasures and reports lease agreements in accordance with IFRS 16 and K3 and is used by approximately 400 customers, primarily IFRS-reporting groups.

Leasify offers a platform that brings its customers' lease agreements together and automates calculations and reporting for the financial close and audit. Leasify enables customers to handle recalculations for indexation and contract modifications and to report leases correctly at every financial close, with full traceability for the auditor. The platform is combined with implementation support and accounting expertise.

"Leasify has built a strong position in a niche where accounting is rules-based and reviewed at every financial close. Together with our portfolio company Leaseright, Nordtech now has two of the leading businesses in lease accounting software, focused on the private and public sectors respectively. We look forward to supporting Leasify in the next phase of its development," says Nils Bergman, CEO and co-founder of Nordtech.

"Since our start, we have built Leasify into a leading player in lease accounting. We were looking for a long-term home where Leasify could continue as an independent company with its team and culture, and we have found that in Nordtech. With Nordtech's operational support and experience from companies like ours, we are well positioned to accelerate our profitable growth and continue developing the platform for our customers," says Richard Nilsson, founder and CPO of Leasify.

Leasify was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Stockholm. The company has 13 employees. Leasify will continue to operate as an independent company within Nordtech's Business Platforms segment. Nordtech has acquired all shares in Leasify. The company's key personnel will remain in their roles following the transaction.

Financial information

Leasify is expected to generate revenue of approximately SEK 20 million in 2026, the majority of which is recurring, and to report a positive result. The acquisition is expected to contribute positively to Nordtech's recurring revenue and earnings.

Visit www.leasify.se for further information about the company.

About Leasify

Leasify is a leading Swedish provider of cloud-based lease accounting software under IFRS 16, K3 and RKR R5. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in Stockholm and has approximately 400 customers.

For further information, please contact:

Per Asplund, CFO and Deputy CEO

per@nordtechgroup.com

About Nordtech

Nordtech acquires and accelerates Nordic B2B software companies that provide mission-critical solutions in niche verticals. The company's diversified portfolio consists of 20 companies and is characterized by leading market positions, proven organic growth, recurring revenue streams, and strong cash flow generation. The portfolio is organized into the business segments Business Platforms, Operational Solutions, and Public Infrastructure. Nordtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: NTECH). www.nordtechgroup.com