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WKN: A42EG6 | ISIN: SE0028825042 | Ticker-Symbol: GD2
Frankfurt
05.11.26 | 08:01
6,085 Euro
-1,06 % -0,065
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
STOCKHOLM NORDTECH GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STOCKHOLM NORDTECH GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 07:45 Uhr
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Stockholm Nordtech group AB: Nordtech Interim report Q3 2026

Summary of the third quarter 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 192.1 million (141.6), an increase of 36 percent, of which 9 percent was organic growth
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 49 percent and amounted to SEK 59.0 million (39.5)
  • Adjusted EBITA margin for the period amounted to 31 percent (28)
  • Operating profit increased to SEK 15.0 million (8.0), impacted by items affecting comparability of SEK 13.5 million (6.5)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.2 (0.0)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 10.3 million (3.0)
  • ROIC + organic growth amounted to 22 percent (n/a)
  • After the end of the quarter, a company with expected annual net sales of approximately SEK 20 million was acquired

Summary of January - September 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 576.0 million (397.6), an increase of 45 percent, of which 9 percent was organic growth
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 56 percent and amounted to SEK 165.9 million (106.6)
  • Adjusted EBITA margin for the period amounted to 29 percent (27)
  • Operating profit decreased to SEK 14.2 million (20.5), impacted by items affecting comparability of SEK 59.5 million (18.4)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.2 (0.0)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 111.4 million (84.1)
  • ROIC + organic growth amounted to 22 percent (n/a)
  • During the period, two companies with annual sales of approximately SEK 47 million were acquired (and after the end of the period, a company with expected annual net sales of approximately SEK 20 million was acquired)

Nils Bergman, CEO and Founder of Nordtech, comments:
"Nordtech continued to perform strongly in the third quarter, with solid organic growth and earnings growing faster than sales. At the same time, annual recurring revenue across the companies increased by 22 million, driven by both new and existing customers. This development reflects the strength of our model and our ability to combine growth with high profitability."

Presentation of the report
Nordtech's CEO, Nils Bergman, will present the interim report for the third quarter 2026 together with CFO and Deputy CEO Per Asplund today, Thursday, 5 November 2026, at 10:00 am CET. The presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

Link to audiocast participation (no advance notification is necessary): https://portals.qbrick.com/

Registration to participate via teleconference: https://event-registration.qbrick.com/

You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. Presentation material and a recording of the audiocast will be made available after the presentation on Nordtech's website.

For more information, please contact:
Per Asplund, CFO and Deputy CEO
E-mail: per@nordtechgroup.com

About Nordtech
Nordtech acquires and accelerates Nordic B2B software companies that provide mission-critical solutions in niche verticals. The company's diversified portfolio consists of 20 companies and is characterized by leading market positions, proven organic growth, recurring revenue streams, and strong cash flow generation. The portfolio is organized into the business segments Business Platforms, Operational Solutions, and Public Infrastructure. Nordtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: NTECH). www.nordtechgroup.com

This information is information that Nordtech Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-05 07:45 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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