MacGregor Group AB: MacGregor's Q3 2026 interim report: Record profitability and strong order intake across all divisions - delivering on the Full Ahead strategy

MACGREGOR PRESS RELEASE, 2 NOVEMBER 2026, 9AM CET

MacGregor's Q3 performance

? MacGregor's third quarter 2026 was characterised by strong order intake in all divisions and record profitability. The improved profitability reflects the value creation work done under the Full Ahead strategy - product cost reductions, better price realisation, the repositioning of the Offshore division and a leaner cost base - together with disciplined project execution.

? Orders received increased by 126 percent compared to Q3 2025 and totalled EUR 305.4 (Q3 2025 135.0) million, corresponding to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.5x.

? The order book amounted to EUR 1,337.2 (30 September 2025: 998.6) million at the end of the period.

? Sales increased by 1 percent and totalled EUR 196.5 (Q3 2025: 195.3) million, with Services sales up 5 percent.

? Adjusted EBITDA increased by 23 percent and amounted to EUR 38.6 (31.3) million, representing 19.6 (16.0) percent of sales.

? Adjusted EBIT increased by 27 percent and amounted to EUR 35.9 (28.3) million, representing 18.3 (14.5) percent of sales. The items affecting comparability are mainly linked to strategic profit acceleration projects and selected restructuring initiatives.

? EBIT increased by 35 percent and amounted to EUR 33.1 (24.6) million representing 16.8 (12.6) percent of sales.

? Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes totalled EUR 67.5 (17.6) million.

? The leverage ratio improved to 0.51 supported by the strong result and a favourable development of net working capital (30 June 2026: 1.01).

MacGregor's Q1 to Q3 performance

? MacGregor delivered strong order intake, continued profitability expansion and strong cash conversion during the period 1 January to 30 September 2026. Compared with the corresponding period in 2025, orders received grew by 52 percent, adjusted EBIT by 28 percent and cash flow from operations doubled.

? Orders received increased by 52 percent from the comparison period and totalled EUR 908.8 (599.3) million, corresponding to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4x.

? The order book amounted to EUR 1,337.2 (31 December 2025: 1,059.6) million at the end of the period.

? Sales increased by 1 percent and amounted to EUR 634.1 (629.8) million.

? Adjusted EBITDA increased by 20 percent and amounted to EUR 108.0 (90.2) million, representing 17.0 (14.3) percent of sales.

? Adjusted EBIT increased by 28 percent and totalled EUR 99.9 (78.3) million, representing 15.7 (12.4) percent of sales.

? EBIT increased by 59 percent to EUR 95.5 (60.1) million, representing 15.1 (9.5) percent of sales.

? Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes totalled EUR 132.9 (64.3) million.

? The leverage ratio improved to 0.51 (31 December 2025: 0.54).

MacGregor's key figures*



MEUR Q3/26 Q3/25 Change Q1-Q3/26 Q1-Q3/25 Change 2025 LTM** Orders received 305.4 135.0 126% 908.8 599.3 52% 835.0 1,144.6 Order book, end of period 1,337.2 998.6 34% 1,337.2 998.6 34% 1,059.6 1,337.2 Sales 196.5 195.3 1% 634.1 629.8 1% 827.6 831.9 Adjusted EBITDA 38.6 31.3 23% 108.0 90.2 20% 113.3 131.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 19.6% 16.0% 17.0% 14.3% 13.7% 15.8% EBITDA 35.8 27.6 30% 103.6 82.1 26% 93.9 115.5 EBITDA margin, % 18.2% 14.1% 16.3% 13.0% 11.3% 13.9% Adjusted EBIT 35.9 28.3 27% 99.9 78.3 28% 98.5 120.1 Adjusted EBIT margin, % 18.3% 14.5% 15.7% 12.4% 11.9% 14.4% EBIT 33.1 24.6 35% 95.5 60.1 59% 69.0 104.4 EBIT margin, % 16.8% 12.6% 15.1% 9.5% 8.3% 12.5% Cash flow from operations 67.5 17,6 284% 132.9 64,3 107% 103.5 172.1 Net interest bearing debt, end of period 66.7 -6.0 66.7 -6.0 61.6 Leverage ratio 0.51 -0.05 0.51 -0.05 0.54







































* Based on MacGregor's management reporting as part of Hiab Oyj from 1 January 2025 until 31 July 2025 and based on the consolidated accounts of the group from August 2025. All figures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

** The figures for 2025 are based on management reporting while the figures from 1 January 2026 are based on IFRS.

MacGregor CEO Jonas Gustavsson:



"In the third quarter of 2026, our orders received totalled EUR 305.4 million, representing an increase of 126 percent year-on-year, supported by strong sales execution and continued high demand. The strong order intake was broad-based across all divisions. The high order intake further strengthened our order book, which reached EUR 1,337 million at the end of Q3 2026, providing continued good visibility for the years ahead.



Sales in the quarter amounted to EUR 196.5 million, an increase of 1 percent year-on-year. Services sales increased by 5 percent. In Merchant, sales decreased by 8 percent, primarily due to the timing of customer deliveries, while sales in Offshore clearly increased.



Our profitability in Q3 was strong. Our adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 35.9 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 18.3 percent. This represents a significant improvement of 3.8 percentage points year-on-year. The improved performance reflects the value creation work under our Full Ahead strategy - product cost reductions and improved price realisation have lifted our gross margin, the Offshore division has been repositioned around profitable core products, and a leaner cost base, together with disciplined project execution, is supporting stronger performance.



With the EUR 1.3 billion order book, a growing services platform and markets underpinned by long-term structural drivers, we enter the Q4 2026 with confidence and are well positioned for continued profitable growth beyond 2026. We remain fully committed to executing our Full Ahead strategy."

In the third quarter 2026 interim report, MacGregor restates certain periodic figures for the third and fourth quarter of 2025. This restatement does not impact MacGregor's full year 2025 financial results or balance sheet 31 December 2025.

Please find the full interim report attached.



The interim report for the period October-December 2026 will be published on 19 February 2027.

This is information that MacGregor Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 9am CET on 2 November 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Joakim Andersson, CFO, MacGregor, tel. +46 706126124

Kirsi Varkemaa, Communications Director, MacGregor, tel. +358 505222600

About MacGregor

MacGregor enables sustainable global maritime and offshore operations by maximising efficiency in cargo and load handling. With decades of experience, a global presence, and a strong portfolio of innovative technologies and services, MacGregor creates lifetime value to its customers. MacGregor solutions are designed to perform with the sea, helping the customers enhance safety, reduce environmental impact, and optimise operational efficiency from newbuilding to upgrades and modernisations. In 2025, MacGregor's sales totalled approximately EUR 830 million, and it employs about 2,000 people in 30 countries. www.macgregor.com