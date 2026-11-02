Ahead of EICMA 2026, CCC highlights industry collaboration around secure, interoperable digital access for motorcycles, scooters, and other two-wheeled vehicles

The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), the global organization advancing interoperable connectivity between vehicles and devices, today highlighted its expanding work across the two-wheeler and micromobility markets ahead of EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy. Through its Light Motor Mobility Task Group (LMTG), CCC is bringing member companies together to address the distinct digital access needs of these markets and identify opportunities to advance standardization and interoperability.

Key highlights of CCC's two-wheeler and micromobility work include:

Addressing two-wheeler digital access needs: LMTG is examining requirements across motorcycles, scooters, e-bikes and other two- and three-wheeled vehicles.

LMTG is examining requirements across motorcycles, scooters, e-bikes and other two- and three-wheeled vehicles. Exploring new applications for digital key technology: Member discussions include vehicle access and starting, access to vehicle components, and digital key sharing.

Member discussions include vehicle access and starting, access to vehicle components, and digital key sharing. Building broader industry participation: CCC will engage with manufacturers and technology companies at EICMA 2026 to discuss LMTG's work and encourage more organizations to participate.

Digital Access Expands Across a Growing Mobility Market

The two-wheeler and micromobility markets are seeing growing demand for connected experiences. McKinsey Company estimates the global micromobility market could reach $340 billion by 2030, up from approximately $160 billion in 2022. Separately, MarketsandMarkets projects the global connected motorcycle market will grow from $520 million in 2026 to $3.3 billion by 2033, underscoring the expanding market for connected two-wheeler technologies.

Smartphones and wearable technology are central to how consumers manage everyday activities, from payments to accessing services. As those expectations extend beyond passenger vehicles, the two-wheeler market presents new opportunities for secure, convenient digital access across different vehicle types.

Unlike passenger cars, two-wheeled vehicles vary significantly in their designs, cost and form constraints, and access requirements. This creates distinct challenges for delivering consistent digital access experiences across different vehicle types.

Exploring Digital Access for Two-Wheelers

CCC member companies participating in LMTG are exploring potential applications for digital key technology in the two-wheeler and micromobility market. Some areas CCC member companies are exploring include:

Vehicle access and starting: How mobile devices could support access to and operation of two-wheelers.

How mobile devices could support access to and operation of two-wheelers. Access to vehicle components : Opportunities to extend digital access beyond traditional vehicle entry.

: Opportunities to extend digital access beyond traditional vehicle entry. Digital key sharing: How vehicle owners could share access with authorized users.

How vehicle owners could share access with authorized users. Global market reach: Leveraging a variety of technologies to enable digital key features across the broadest possible range of vehicles and devices, from mass market to premium.

CCC brings together more than 300 member companies, from automakers and device manufacturers to automotive suppliers, chip vendors, and security providers. Through LMTG, CCC is extending that collaborative approach further into the two-wheeler and micromobility market, looking to bring more motorcycle manufacturers and other mobility companies into the conversation.

CCC at EICMA 2026

CCC senior team members will be onsite at EICMA 2026, November 5-8 in Milan, Italy, meeting with CCC members and companies across the global two-wheeler ecosystem to discuss the work underway through LMTG and opportunities to participate.

As a leading global event for motorcycles and two-wheelers, EICMA provides a timely opportunity for CCC to engage directly with the industry as it expands its work in this market.

Two-wheeler manufacturers and technology companies interested in learning more about CCC's work or connecting with its leadership team at EICMA can visit the CCC EICMA 2026 event page.

For more information about CCC and its initiatives, visit http://www.carconnectivity.org/.

About the Car Connectivity Consortium

The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) is a cross-industry organization dedicated to defining how vehicles interact with devices and the world to create a more seamless and secure consumer experience. CCC standardizes the connected ecosystem around vehicles and devices, bringing together automakers, device manufacturers, automotive suppliers, chip vendors, and security providers to develop solutions that prioritize convenience, security, and privacy protections.

With more than 300 member companies, CCC plays a leading role in advancing smartphone-to-vehicle connectivity and shaping the future of trusted digital vehicle access. Its Board of Directors includes representatives from Apple, BMW, CARIAD, DENSO, Ford, General Motors, Google, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, NXP, Panasonic Automotive Systems, Samsung, Thales, and Xiaomi. For more information, visit www.carconnectivity.org.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Ally Hodapp

INK Communications for CCC

ccc@ink-co.com