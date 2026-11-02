Bracco Group: Bracco Convenes Global CEUS Steering Committee to Strengthen International Collaboration and Help Shape the Future of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound

Bracco Convenes Global CEUS Steering Committee to Strengthen International Collaboration and Help Shape the Future of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound

Second edition of the global CEUS Steering Committee brings together multidisciplinary experts to exchange scientific perspectives, identify emerging clinical and research opportunities and inform future evidence generations.

LOMBARDY, Italy, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco convened the second edition of the Global CEUS Steering Committee, bringing together international experts in contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) to foster sustained scientific exchange and help shape a shared vision for the future development and application of technology.

The meeting builds on a journey that began in China in 2025, when Bracco first brought together CEUS experts from across specialties and geographies to exchange perspectives on the evolving field. This year's meeting, held in Munich in conjunction with the EUROSON School, continued that dialogue with 14 international CEUS experts, including representatives from Bracco Medical and R&D. Spanning clinical specialties and geographies, participants explored emerging clinical needs, scientific developments and research opportunities that could influence the continued evolution and adoption of CEUS.

The Steering Committee is designed as a durable, multidisciplinary network connecting the international CEUS community and Bracco through ongoing engagement and cross-border collaboration. Expert perspectives and insights generated through the initiative will help identify areas for further research, evidence generation and innovation across CEUS applications.

"As CEUS continues to expand across clinical settings, there is a valuable opportunity to bring together experts from different specialties and regions and learn from their diverse perspectives. Through the Global CEUS Steering Committee, we aim to build lasting relationships and foster ongoing scientific exchange," said Antonella Filippone, Head of Medical Affairs & Scientific Information, Bracco. "By bringing together multidisciplinary expertise and perspectives, we can help advance the clinical adoption of CEUS and, where appropriate, support more patient-friendly diagnostic pathways through a non-invasive imaging approach that has the potential to improve patient experience and support clinical decision-making."

Connecting Perspectives Across the Global CEUS Community

Discussions focused on scientific and technological developments that could influence the future of CEUS, including super-resolution imaging, new software applications and artificial intelligence. Experts explored the potential implications for diagnostic and potentially therapeutic applications, as well as opportunities to optimize clinical workflows and address healthcare and economic considerations related to CEUS adoption.

"Scientific progress depends on understanding not only what is possible today, but also how evolving clinical needs and emerging technologies may shape what comes next," said Victor Jeannot, R&D Program Manager, Bracco. "Bringing together expertise from different disciplines can help identify important questions for future research and provide a broader view of emerging technologies and their potential role in CEUS. That perspective can help focus future investigation on areas with the potential to advance the field."

Continuing a Global Journey of Scientific Exchange

The Global CEUS Steering Committee will convene annually to foster ongoing engagement and collaboration among participating experts and Bracco. The committee will also support engagement with the broader scientific community, including scientific societies. By connecting expertise across disciplines and regions, Bracco aims to contribute to a broader global dialogue around CEUS and strengthen its long-term collaboration with the international CEUS community.

About Bracco

Bracco Group, founded in 1927, is a global leader in diagnostic imaging, committed to advancing healthcare and improving people's lives by shaping the future of prevention and precision medicine. The company operates in the healthcare sector across more than 100 countries with a workforce of over 4,000 employees and consolidated annual revenues of approximately €2 billion, with a global footprint.

With a strong commitment to innovation - investing around 9% of its reference turnover in Research & Development - Bracco develops and provides a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products for diagnostic imaging, including contrast agents for X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), as well as microbubbles for Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Molecular Imaging through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents, alongside AI-based solutions. It is also a global market leader in advanced contrast management technologies for cardiovascular angiography and radiology imaging. Discover more at www.bracco.com.

Media Contact:

Bracco Press Contact:

Alessandra Vulpiani

Bracco Imaging, Senior Marketing Communication Manager

Alessandra.Vulpiani@bracco.com

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