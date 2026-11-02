Temu Joins oriGIn to Advance Online Protection of Geographical Indications

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global e-commerce platform Temu joined oriGIn, the global alliance of Geographical Indications Network, as an associate member. Geographical Indications (GIs) carry economic, social, and cultural value, protecting products whose unique qualities and heritage are intrinsically tied to their geographical origin.

Joining oriGIn is part of Temu's ongoing commitment to safeguarding intellectual property (IP). By aligning with oriGIn's global network of GI producers and institutions, Temu bridges the gap between digital e-commerce platforms and rightsholders, strengthening the protection of GIs in the digital marketplace.

"We are pleased to welcome Temu to our global coalition. Together with GI groups in the wine, spirit drinks, agricultural, craft and industrial sectors from around the world, the oriGIn communities of public and private stakeholders committed to promoting the GI cause continue to grow. We look forward to working with Temu through our program on technology for GI protection, enforcement, traceability, communication and sustainability," said Massimo Vittori, oriGIn Managing Director.

Embedding GI Safeguards into Temu's IP Protection Program

Temu introduced dedicated GI protection mechanisms as part of its IP protection program. Intellectual property protection on Temu is supported by comprehensive screening and enforcement infrastructure:

Proactive Monitoring: Temu's proactive detection database includes over 47 million images and 9.5 million keywords. This automated capability is paired with human review and helps flag and review potential IP infringements before listings go live.

Temu's proactive detection database includes over 47 million images and 9.5 million keywords. This automated capability is paired with human review and helps flag and review potential IP infringements before listings go live. Efficient Takedowns: According to Temu's 2026 Intellectual Property Protection Report, proactive listing removals outnumbered reactive takedowns by 331 to 1, with IP complaints being resolved in less than 24 hours on average.

According to Temu's 2026 Intellectual Property Protection Report, proactive listing removals outnumbered reactive takedowns by 331 to 1, with IP complaints being resolved in less than 24 hours on average. Dedicated GI Registry: To specifically accommodate GI rights holders worldwide, Temu has integrated a dedicated GI category within its global Brand Registry. Rightsholders and authorized agents can register their GIs with supporting documentation and directly escalate infringing listings via the Brand Protection Center.

To specifically accommodate GI rights holders worldwide, Temu has integrated a dedicated GI category within its global Brand Registry. Rightsholders and authorized agents can register their GIs with supporting documentation and directly escalate infringing listings via the Brand Protection Center. Industry Collaboration: Temu actively collaborates with over 130 industry associations, engages directly with more than 3,000 brands through its Brand Guardian Initiative, and provides regulatory guidance via its Seller Education Center.

"By joining oriGIn, Temu is taking a significant step forward in connecting digital platforms and traditional producer communities. We are looking forward to learning from and engaging with oriGIn's extensive network of members and partners around the world," said a Temu spokesperson.

Effective GI protection requires both strong enforcement measures and structured collaboration with national and international organizations. In the first half of 2026, Temu held more than 100 meetings with trade associations, chambers of commerce and start-up networks in Europe to understand the difficulties small businesses face in selling online. The lack of personal connections to solve potential issues came up consistently as a barrier for local businesses, and that feedback informs Temu's broader support for sellers.

Temu launched its global Geographical Indications Protection Program as part of this support for local businesses. The program provides a direct framework for local businesses, competent authorities and accredited organizations to cooperate directly with Temu, exchange relevant information and submit notifications concerning potential GI infringements for review.

Protecting the authenticity of GI products online safeguards both consumer trust and the livelihoods of local producer communities. Temu actively invests in this effort through partnerships with organizations like oriGIn and Italy's Central Inspectorate for Fraud Repression and Quality Protection of Agri-Food Products (ICQRF). By combining proactive detection and active dialogue across industries, Temu aims to advance best practices in digital GI enforcement.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

About oriGIn

oriGIn is the global alliance of GI groups - representing some 600 associations from 40 countries in the wine, spirit drinks, agricultural, craft and industrial sectors - committed to promote robust GI protection and enforcement in national laws and international agreements.

oriGIn is also a platform where international organizations, law and technology firms, IP offices, universities, research centers, controls bodies and development agencies interact with GI groups.

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