Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
C$37-Millionen-Tiefsee-Explorer im Rennen um verteidigungskritisches Nickel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMTD | ISIN: SE0015961909 | Ticker-Symbol: HXG
Tradegate
02.11.26 | 10:32
9,996 Euro
+0,42 % +0,042
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,99810,02010:42
10,00510,01010:42
PR Newswire
02.11.2026 07:21 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon completes acquisition of Waygate Technologies

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon, the global leader in measurement technologies, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Waygate Technologies, a global leader in non-destructive testing (NDT), from Baker Hughes.

Waygate Technologies provides industrial radiography and computed tomography (CT), remote visual inspection (RVI), ultrasonic testing and imaging solutions, built on more than 130 years of inspection expertise. The business has approximately 1,500 employees across 25 locations and generated revenue of approximately 630 MUSD in fiscal year 2025.

The acquisition extends Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence Business Area into non-destructive testing and the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market. Combining Waygate's CT systems with Hexagon's Volume Graphics software and metrology portfolio creates an end-to-end offering for inspection and quality across the product lifecycle.

On a fiscal year 2025 pro forma basis, the acquisition dilutes the Manufacturing Intelligence Business Area's margin by approximately 300 basis points and Hexagon's Group margin by approximately 150 basis points. A central part of the value creation is bringing Waygate's margins up to Manufacturing Intelligence's target range of 21-24% EBITAC margin, through a range of initiatives, including Hexagon's operating model, localised manufacturing, cross-selling and potential portfolio optimisation. An appendix restating Hexagon and Manufacturing Intelligence historical financials to include Waygate Technologies can be found on Hexagon's Investor Relations website.

"Completing this acquisition marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Business Area," said Anders Svensson, President and CEO of Hexagon. "Waygate Technologies brings world-class inspection technology and loyal customer relationships. We are delighted to welcome the Waygate team to Hexagon and look forward to working together to serve our customers and improve performance over the medium term."

Waygate Technologies consolidated as of 1st November 2026 and will operate within Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence Business Area.

Transaction details

  • Enterprise value of approximately 1,450 MUSD on a cash and debt free basis
  • The cash consideration is financed via cash and existing debt facilities. Hexagon's pro forma leverage is approximately 1.4x net debt to EBITDA, based on Q3 2026 figures including the transaction and the acquisitions of Guidance Marine and ZG Technologies and the announced acquisition of Rocscience.
  • Hexagon estimates that transaction, carve-out and integration costs relating to this acquisition will amount to approximately 50 MEUR.

For further information, please contact:
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, [email protected]
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26?26,? [email protected] ?

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/hexagon-completes-acquisition-of-waygate-technologies,c4418223

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/4418223/4349110.pdf

Hexagon completes acquisition of Waygate Technologies

SOURCE Hexagon

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.