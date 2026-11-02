

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes (BKR), an energy technology company, on Monday, announced the successful sale of its Waygate Technologies business, valued at approximately $1.45 billion, to Hexagon.



The sale comprises Waygate Technologies' remote visual inspection, ultrasound, radiography, and imaging solutions portfolios, and all assets of the business, including intellectual property, footprint and resources.



The transaction reflects the company's commitment to disciplined portfolio management and enhances the durability of its earnings and cash flow.



BKR share last closed on the Nasdaq at $55.23, up by 1.32 percent. In today's premarket activity, BKR was losing a cent and trading at $55.22.



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