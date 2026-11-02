2 Nov 2026, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of WISA Group Plc (ticker: WISA) will commence today on the Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market following the completion of the partial demerger of UPM-Kymmene (ticker: UPM). WISA Group is a Mid Cap company within Industrials sector. WISA Group is the 38th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets1 and 10th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2026.

WISA is one of the leading plywood producers in Europe, specializing in high-quality WISA® plywood and veneer for demanding end uses where consistent quality, technical performance and reliable service are central. WISA supplies high-quality hardwood and softwood products to customers in panel trading and construction, vehicle flooring, LNG shipbuilding, parquet manufacturing and other industrial applications. The wood raw material for WISA products is sourced mainly from European sources in accordance with chain-of-custody systems fulfilling the requirements of FSC and PEFC standards, with full traceability throughout the supply chain. The company operates seven production units in Finland and Estonia and serves customers across Europe through a network of sales offices and warehouses. WISA is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

"Today's listing on Nasdaq Helsinki is a significant milestone for WISA, one of the leading plywood producers in Europe. As an independent listed company, we gain greater flexibility and speed, while bringing decision-making closer to our customers, markets and operations. With a strong foundation, a clear strategy and highly committed teams, we are well positioned to realize our full potential and create long-term value for our owners," says WISA Group's President and CEO Tuija Suur-Hamari.

"We are pleased to welcome WISA Group to the Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "WISA Group is a well-established Finnish industrial company with a strong position in the European plywood market. We look forward to supporting the company in its new phase as an independent listed company."

1Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Baltic.



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