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PR Newswire
02.11.2026 09:12 Uhr
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ENGWE Kicks Off 2026 Black Friday Sale with Its Biggest E-Bike Deals and Exciting Prize Draws

ENGWE Kicks Off 2026 Black Friday Sale with Its Biggest E-Bike Deals and Exciting Prize Draws

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leading global e-bike brand, is gearing up for Black Friday with a mega sale across Europe, the UK, and the US from November 2 to December 3. Featuring the lowest prices of the year on select e-bike models, the sale offers savings of up to $676, including discounts and free bundles. Additionally, customers who purchase any ENGWE e-bike can enter five weekly prize draws for a chance to win a popular e-bike or a football signed by brand ambassador Robin van Persie.

For those looking for an e-bike for daily commutes and weekend rides, the L20 3.0 Boost is worth checking out this Black Friday. With a removable 648Wh battery, it offers a range of up to 135km, along with 75Nm of torque. Robin van Persie also shared his riding experience in an interview with Men's Health, highlighting this e-bike's comfort and suitability for different riding needs. This model is available in ENGWE's EU and UK stores, with savings of up to €327 and £327, respectively. Another Black Friday highlight, ZIP features a patented three-fold design that folds in just three seconds and a lightweight 16.9 kg frame for easy carrying and storage. Customers can save €213 in the EU and £208 in the UK.

One of ENGWE's best-selling models in the US, the M20 3.0 stands out with its moped-style design, built for city riders and weekend explorers. A 3,300W peak motor and 40 mph top speed deliver an exhilarating ride, while DNM adjustable full suspension and four-piston hydraulic brakes provide added comfort and control. The single-battery version saves $393, while the dual-battery version saves $647 during this mega sale.

Pioneering as ENGWE's first electric dirt bike created for young riders in 2026, Eagle brings a new level of excitement to off-road adventures. Powered by a motor delivering up to 3,200W peak power and 220Nm of torque, Eagle reaches speeds of over 45 mph. Available at ENGWE's US store, it offers savings of up to $676.

Other Black Friday Deals:

O20 Boost:

€100 off + €137 free bundles (EU)

£100 off + £147 free bundles (UK)

E26 3.0 Pro:

€200 off + €327 free bundles (EU)

The sale runs until December 3. Visit ENGWE's official stores in Europe, the UK, and the US to explore all Black Friday offers.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-kicks-off-2026-black-friday-sale-with-its-biggest-e-bike-deals-and-exciting-prize-draws-302926130.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.