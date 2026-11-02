EASE Holdings BV: EASE Secures US$9.5 Million to Expand AI-Enabled Medical Imaging and Surgical Robotics in South Africa and Ghana

EASE Secures US$9.5 Million to Expand AI-Enabled Medical Imaging and Surgical Robotics in South Africa and Ghana

Equipment-as-a-service provider targets at least US$20 million of new South African installations in 2027

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EASE Holdings BV, the medical equipment-as-a-service provider, has secured US$9.5 million in additional equity from AAFC Group Inc, a U.S.-based investor in emerging-market asset-backed finance, to scale operations in South Africa and Ghana, bringing its total equity to US$24 million.

Combined with its debt facilities, the new equity will enable EASE to rapidly grow its installed base, expanding access to advanced, increasingly AI-enhanced medical devices.

EASE's all-in pay-per-use and managed-equipment-service models, which include maintenance, support and upgrades, can be treated as an operating expense, allowing providers to focus on patient care rather than owning and managing equipment. Target categories include MRI, CT and PET-CT scanners, surgical robots and radiotherapy systems.

"This investment marks an important step in expanding our healthcare infrastructure platform, which enables providers to deliver more diagnoses and treatments, while helping more patients access the care they need," said Dr Kanyinsola Oyeyinka, CEO of EASE. "We can now bring more high-value equipment to our customers and enable them to keep pace with AI and other technology advances."

After select initial deployments, EASE expects at least US$20 million of new installations in South Africa next year, working with the country's largest banks and leading equipment manufacturers. EASE South Africa intends to expand its board and has appointed Wynand du Plessis of Mindcor-InterSearch to recruit a managing director.

Deployments to date include surgical robots in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, a PET-CT scanner in Rustenburg, an MRI scanner in Akwatia, Ghana, and CT scanners in Accra.

EASE is assessing other markets, including India, Morocco and Malaysia.

"EASE is addressing a structural constraint: providers need access to increasingly sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic technology, but the equity-to-debt ratios banks require make advanced medical equipment very expensive to own," said Frans van Schaik, CEO of AAFC Group Inc. "As healthcare technology becomes increasingly AI-enabled, that challenge becomes more acute. EASE provides a solution that allows providers to keep pace."

About EASE

EASE provides hospitals, clinics and specialist practices with state-of-the-art medical equipment on a pay-per-use or managed-service basis, with minimal upfront capital. Headquartered in the Netherlands, it operates in South Africa and Ghana. www.easeglobal.com

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