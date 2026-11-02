A retractable solar roof comprising 5,280 photovoltaic modules is under construction above the aeration tanks at the main wastewater treatment plant in Stuttgart-Mühlhausen, Germany. According to local utility Stadtwerke Stuttgart, the system will have an installed capacity of 2.745 MW upon completion in the second quarter of 2027, making it Germany's largest retractable solar roof. The modules will cover a total area of 17,493 m2. Installation work began in June. One of the main challenges is integrating the supporting structures and framework into the existing infrastructure at a height of ...

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