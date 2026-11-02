Off-road autonomy developer Mach has introduced a commercial solar mowing solution tailored for independent power producers (IPPs) and large utility-scale solar asset owners. Vegetation management consistently ranks among the most significant recurring operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses for ground-mounted solar arrays. Keeping grass managed beneath and between panel rows requires repetitive, labor-intensive scheduling across expansive, often remote geographic footprints. Mach's newly announced system aims to alleviate this burden by bringing driverless capability directly to commercial ...

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