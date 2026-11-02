While most solar and storage setups are designed around a home, the founding team behind outdoor living brand Outer is putting the tech to use in a new backyard pavilion in a new company called Outer Spaces. Designed to fit anything from an outdoor kitchen or lounging space to an office or a gym, the team raised $8 million from venture capital with an aim to deliver what it calls an OS1 in 2027. The approach by Outer Spaces is to make the solar and storage tech invisible in the OS1 in any configuration, but the specs are impressive. With a technical team that includes former Anker Solix members, ...

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