Aosom Kicks Off Black Friday 2026 with Its Biggest Discounts of the Year and Limited-Time Flash Deals

LONDON, PARIS and HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year-end shopping season approaches, Aosom will kick off its 2026 Black Friday promotion on November 2, offering its biggest discounts of the year across home, pet, and children's products. Shoppers can enjoy flash sales, prize draws, exclusive new-customer offers, and additional Black Friday week benefits.

More Exclusive Offers and Black Friday Surprises

Lucky Wheel: Shoppers can access the Lucky Wheel through a pop-up on the Aosom website homepage. First-time participants must subscribe and register for a chance to win products, coupons, and other rewards.

Community Giveaway: During the Black Friday early-bird campaign, Aosom will launch an interactive community event where shoppers can participate for a chance to win surprise prizes.

Exclusive New-Customer Package: First-time shoppers can enjoy a special package with additional savings on their first purchase.

Limited-Time Deals Across Categories and Extra Black Friday Week Benefits

Aosom will offer discounts across multiple product categories. During Black Friday week, shoppers may receive coupons for future purchases with their orders, while selected products will be available through limited-quantity flash sales. Eligible orders will also benefit from price protection.

Local Delivery and Flexible Payment for a Better Shopping Experience

With its local warehousing and delivery network, Aosom provides convenient shopping services. Depending on the delivery location, product, and order conditions, selected items may qualify for next-day delivery, and eligible shoppers may also choose installment payment options.

Shoppers can visit their local Aosom website for promotional details and campaign terms and conditions.

About Aosom

Aosom is a one-stop online platform for furniture and large home and lifestyle products, specializing in home, outdoor, garden, pet, and leisure products. Founded in 2013, Aosom operates across Europe and North America, with local subsidiaries in nine countries, including France, the UK, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Canada and the US. The brand is committed to providing innovative, affordable, and high-quality products for everyday living, supported by a logistics network of self-operated overseas warehouses and dedicated customer service. Aosom's product range, which includes brands such as Outsunny, HOMCOM and PawHut, caters to a wide range of consumer needs, from home furnishings to outdoor use. Aosom continues to deepen its local market engagement through strategic partnerships and community initiatives. Every Home is Awesome(Aosom /'?:s?m/)

Media Contact

Aosom Global Communications

Email: pr@aosom.com

Website: www.aosom.com

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