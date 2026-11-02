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WKN: A115MJ | ISIN: NL0006294274 | Ticker-Symbol: ENXB
Tradegate
02.11.26 | 10:11
175,30 Euro
-1,13 % -2,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Frankreich 40
Europa 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EURONEXT NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EURONEXT NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
175,10175,3010:46
175,10175,3010:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2026 07:36 Uhr
59 Leser
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Euronext N.V.: Euronext intends to nominate David Knibbe as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board

Amsterdam, Athens, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris - 2 November 2026 - Euronext N.V. today announced that, following the recommendation by the Nomination Committee, the Supervisory Board, chaired by Piero Novelli, intends to nominate David Knibbe as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V. at the Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2027.

David Knibbe will join from NN Group N.V., where he has been CEO since 2019. He brings extensive experience in leading a highly regulated business, delivering operational transformations and substantial shareholder value creation, positioning him well to continue to scale Euronext through the next phase of strategic growth and further advance the integration of European capital markets. He will be based in Paris.

The nomination of David Knibbe follows Stéphane Boujnah's decision to step down from his role in May 2027 and a thorough and diligent selection process conducted by the Supervisory Board, which considered several candidates in light of the Group's strategic priorities and long-term ambitions.


Piero Novelli, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Euronext, said: "Following a thorough and diligent process, we are pleased to announce the selection of David Knibbe as the next CEO of Euronext. As the experienced, long-serving CEO of NN Group N.V., listed on Euronext, David Knibbe brings a consistent track record of value creation in another highly regulated industry. His experience in successful integrations and technology transformation will be highly valuable as Euronext continues to execute its strategy and invests in future growth.

David Knibbe will drive Euronext's ambitious strategic roadmap, building on the remarkable growth trajectory and transformation delivered under Stéphane Boujnah's leadership over the past decade, while accelerating the Group's ambitions for the years ahead. He will leverage Euronext's talented leadership team and people to further connect European capital markets and advance the European Savings and Investments Union."

The appointment of David Knibbe is subject to the approval by the relevant National Competent Authorities (NCAs), the Dutch Minister of Finance and will be submitted for approval by Euronext's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 May 2027.

Contacts

ANALYSTS & INVESTORS - ir@euronext.com
MEDIA - mediateam@euronext.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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