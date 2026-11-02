DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc (EMXU) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 62.9759 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15772226 CODE: EMXU ISIN: LU2345046XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2345046XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXU LEI Code: 213800J6GAIQJ1OPP251 Sequence No.: 448213 EQS News ID: 2426212 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)