DJ Amundi Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF Acc (SNP5) Amundi Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.2979 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3931595 CODE: SNP5 ISIN: IE000UBAWXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000UBAWXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: SNP5 LEI Code: 213800MGI1NDL2OMFA46 Sequence No.: 448214 EQS News ID: 2426214 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)