Developed by FMD's Vestdavit, the industry-first interface requires zero human intervention and is designed for interoperability among allied navies.

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) today debuted AutoHook at EURONAVAL 2026 in Paris, a first-of-its-kind fully-autonomous vessel recovery interface developed by FMD's Norway-based business, Vestdavit. AutoHook is a cornerstone capability in establishing a new standard for fully autonomous Launch and Recovery Systems (LARS) supporting Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs) and other assets requiring zero human intervention. The compact, lightweight form factor is designed for interoperability across allied fleets in demanding maritime conditions, removing the need for an additional cradle during loading and unloading.

Developed by Vestdavit, a trusted provider of advanced life-saving maritime equipment, AutoHook fulfills the unmet need for autonomy during complex, high-risk launch and recovery. Whereas current autonomous solutions fail to meet operational demands beyond Sea State 2, AutoHook successfully achieved operational acceptance at Sea State 4. The system was engineered with safety as the highest priority. Fully autonomous operation eliminates the need for manual connections, removing the risk of injury during operations.

"The global shift toward distributed maritime operations depends on unmanned systems that perform in real-world conditions and integrate seamlessly across allied fleets. AutoHook not only supports fleet modernisation, it breaks the Sea State 2 ceiling that has long constrained manual launch and recovery," said Rolf Andreas Wigand, FMD Managing Director of Davits. "By standardising crewed and uncrewed asset handling across partner nations, we are enabling true interoperability and acting as a force multiplier for allied maritime operations."

Designed for fleet-wide interoperability, AutoHook supports evolving mission profiles and aligns with NATO operational standards, delivering ready-to-deploy capabilities for allied maritime forces. This breakthrough technology enables full autonomy during the active recovery phase of a vessel. Following the deployment of a mechanical floating catching device, AutoHook engages in the high-risk capture sequence, autonomously tracking, securing and recovering the vessel without the need for crew intervention.

Unlike solutions that require winches or davit modifications, the AutoHook clamp-on-davit wire unit mounts easily. Its integrated thrusters, onboard control, vision and power are contained in a single, minimal-footprint unit for seamless integration with existing vessels, without costly modifications.

Using its onboard vision system and integrated thrusters, AutoHook achieves stable tracking of dynamic targets, eliminating crew exposure while increasing speed, reliability and operational efficiency. Vestdavit's autonomous, state-of-the-art vision system tracks the precise location of the rescue boat in real time, compared to other solutions that rely on operator control units. The autonomous operation of the system is ideally suited for the growing unmanned fleets being developed by navies worldwide.

"With AutoHook, we are solving one of the most critical challenges in maritime operations: achieving a safe, reliable, fully automated connection between ship and craft in high-energy sea states," said Wigand. "We are extremely proud to introduce AutoHook. As a company known for our commitment to practical innovation and maritime safety, this system helps us ensure maritime professionals can execute their missions with unparalleled safety, reliability and interoperability in challenging operational environments."

Fairbanks Morse Defense and Vestdavit are showcasing AutoHook at EURONAVAL 2026 in Paris. Attendees can visit Booth G56 to learn more about AutoHook and advanced maritime autonomy.

About Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD)

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) is a trusted naval partner delivering battle-proven, ship-wide systems and lifecycle support to solve the fleet's toughest challenges and help ensure the fleets we serve are never outpaced and never outmatched. Building on more than 150 years of engineering and manufacturing expertise, FMD delivers an expansive portfolio of mission-critical technologies from power and propulsion systems to davits, valves, fans and other essential marine systems engineered to perform in the world's most demanding environments. With advanced manufacturing capabilities and a growing global service network, FMD provides the technology, expertise and responsive support sailors rely on wherever and whenever the mission demands. FMD is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.

To learn more, visit www.FairbanksMorseDefense.com.

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