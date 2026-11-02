MTPEAK Makes Its Global Debut at EICMA 2026 in Milan: A Different Answer to the Three-Wheeled Vehicle

MILAN, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

01 Global Debut: Milan, the First City to Meet MTPEAK

From November 3 to 8, 2026, the 83rd edition of EICMA, the International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition, will open its doors at Milan.

Amid the roar of steel and speed, a new name will make its global debut: MTPEAK, a vehicle brand born for the pure joy of driving.

During the exhibition, MTPEAK will present its first production model, One-All. (provisional name), at Hall 24, Stand O54E.

02 Brand Philosophy: The Machine Is Not the Destination. It Is the Switch.

In an industry increasingly defined by acceleration figures and intelligent features, MTPEAK stands by a quieter conviction: the machine is not the destination. It is the switch.

A turn of the key. A shift in state of mind. A different way of living.

"Race to Feel. Return to Be."

The meaning of driving lies not in arriving sooner, but in being more fully present along the way. Speed serves sensation. The journey takes precedence over the destination.

03 One-All. A New Breed, Born for the Pure Joy of Driving

The arrival of One-All. is, in itself, a statement of intent. Stepping beyond the conventional boundaries of two-wheeled and four-wheeled vehicles, it re-imagines the possibilities of the three-wheeled vehicle through a layout featuring two front wheels and a single rear wheel, with a mid-mounted, rear-wheel-drive powertrain.

2.0-liter turbocharged engine × 9-speed automatic transmission, delivering a power-to-weight ratio of 370 hp per metric ton-an exceptionally rare powertrain configuration in the three-wheeled vehicle segment.

A chromoly steel tubular cage chassis, complemented by carbon-fiber body panels.

Carbon-ceramic ventilated brakes, a 50:50 weight distribution, and a 305 mm rear tire-a chassis package engineered around the pursuit of driving pleasure.

04 Manufacturing Credentials: Thirty Years of Precision Engineering, Built on In-House Expertise

Backed by Guangyu Industrial's 30 years of precision manufacturing expertise, every One-All. is developed and built to high-end automotive standards, with R&D, tuning, assembly, and core manufacturing capabilities-from CNC machining and stamping to welding and carbon-fiber fabrication-fully integrated in-house.

05 Closing: Giving Driving Back to the driver

In Milan 2026, MTPEAK makes its global debut-not to disrupt for disruption's sake, but to give the joy of driving back to the driver.

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