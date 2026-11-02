Premialab and BlackRock's Aladdin Join Forces to Accelerate QIS Adoption Among Institutional Investors

Partnership will help institutional investors analyze and manage QIS exposures alongside the rest of their portfolios, powered by Aladdin Risk and Premialab's QIS data ecosystem.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab, the leading independent platform for quantitative investment strategies (QIS), today announced a partnership with Aladdin, BlackRock's platform that unifies the investment management process, to accelerate the adoption of quantitative investment strategies (QIS) by bringing Premialab's specialist QIS data capabilities directly to common clients.

QIS now play a central role in modern portfolio construction, and deploying them effectively requires sophisticated risk analytics and precise modelling. The partnership pairs Aladdin's capabilities with Premialab's deep QIS data and analytics expertise, giving common clients a more streamlined way to manage QIS exposures alongside the rest of their portfolios.

The collaboration will enable:

Holdings-level transparency: more precise exposure management and aggregation of QIS strategies across the whole portfolio

more precise exposure management and aggregation of QIS strategies across the whole portfolio Risk analytics: granular attribution across QIS exposures, identifying the drivers of strategy returns

granular attribution across QIS exposures, identifying the drivers of strategy returns Ongoing data and quality management: continuous data delivery, quality control and risk reporting, underpinned by data sourced from 20 leading QIS banks

Together, Aladdin and Premialab are advancing a shared industry priority: making QIS more accessible to institutions worldwide.

"We are delighted to partner with Aladdin on this strategic initiative," said Adrien Géliot, CEO of Premialab. "We are seeing a sharp rise in institutional adoption of QIS and derivatives. This partnership addresses a longstanding operational challenge that has constrained QIS adoption. By improving connectivity and reducing operational friction, we believe this unlocks meaningful new opportunities for institutional investors and their counterparties. Aladdin's scale and reach mean this integration will have a material impact on how QIS is deployed across the global institutional investment community."

Kamya Somasundaram, Global Head of Aladdin Enterprise Partnerships at BlackRock added: "As demand for Quantitative Investment Strategies continues to grow, our clients are looking for greater depth and precision in how these strategies are modelled, monitored and reported. Partnering with Premialab adds specialist QIS expertise to the Aladdin platform, giving our common clients faster, more efficient access to these strategies alongside the wider investment and risk infrastructure they already rely on."

Premialab's multi-asset, multi-region platform processes more than 15 million data points daily across over 8,000 investable systematic strategies, representing approximately USD 20 trillion in client assets under management. Its proprietary dataset and analytics provide detailed risk decomposition, factor attribution and scenario analysis.

About Premialab

Premialab is the leading independent global platform providing data, analytics and risk solutions for systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies. The platform covers more than 8,000 quantitative investment strategies and partners with the top 20 investment banks, leading asset managers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies globally. Premialab has offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Dubai and Sydney. For more information, please visit: www.premialab.com.

About Aladdin

BlackRock Aladdin-inclusive of the Aladdin platform, eFront, Aladdin Wealth, and Preqin-empowers institutional investors to make more informed decisions by providing a common data language across the whole portfolio. Used by asset managers and owners including banks, financial institutions, pensions, corporations, insurers, and wealth managers, our technology enables clients to manage the entire process from building portfolios and managing performance to operations and accounting. With Preqin, our integrated tech and data solutions support clients across the pre- and post-investment cycles. Complemented by our interconnected ecosystem of partners, BlackRock Aladdin helps firms stay agile as market dynamics and client demands evolve.

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