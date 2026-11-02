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PA

WKN: A3DZYY | ISIN: BMG6964L2062 | Ticker-Symbol: 17P0
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 07:33
4,940 Euro
-2,18 % -0,110
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAYSAFE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAYSAFE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9605,10010:22
4,9805,05010:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PAYSAFE
PAYSAFE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PAYSAFE LIMITED4,940-2,18 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.