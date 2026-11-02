Gaming, media and digital commerce leader brings more than 25 years of experience scaling global businesses

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a global payments platform built for the experience economy, today announced the appointment of Rob Schonfeld as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Schonfeld will lead Paysafe's global revenue organization, overseeing commercial strategy, sales execution, business development and strategic partnerships as the company continues to strengthen its position as a leading payments partner for businesses operating in the experience economy.

Schonfeld joins Paysafe with more than 25 years of leadership experience driving growth, innovation and commercial transformation across the gaming, media and entertainment industries. He will be responsible for advancing Paysafe's global growth strategy, deepening customer relationships and identifying new opportunities to expand the company's market presence across its core verticals.

Most recently, Schonfeld served as Chief Business Officer at Ludeo, where he led business development, strategic partnerships, marketing and go-to-market strategy. Prior to that, he was Global Revenue Officer at Activision Blizzard, overseeing global revenue operations, digital and physical distribution, and strategic commercial partnerships. During his tenure, he played a key leadership role in the company's digital transformation and growth, including supporting its landmark acquisition by Microsoft in 2023.

"Rob is a proven leader with a remarkable track record of driving growth and transforming global businesses," said Bruce Lowthers, CEO and Executive Director of Paysafe. "His extensive experience building high-performing commercial organizations, combined with his deep understanding of the gaming ecosystem and digital commerce, makes him an outstanding addition to our executive team."

"As payments continue to play an increasingly strategic role in digital experiences, Paysafe is exceptionally well positioned to help businesses grow and serve their customers more effectively," said Schonfeld. "The company's strong portfolio of payment solutions, leading positions in key verticals and commitment to innovation create a compelling platform for future growth. I'm excited to join the team and help accelerate Paysafe's next chapter."

Before joining Activision Blizzard in 2012, Schonfeld spent 12 years at The Walt Disney Company in senior leadership roles focused on digital content distribution, business development and commercial strategy. Earlier in his career, he held strategy and consulting positions across the media and entertainment sectors.

In addition to his executive leadership experience, Schonfeld serves as a Partner at Redstone Investments and a Board Governor of the Boys Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles. He holds an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from the University of British Columbia.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a global payments platform built for the experience economy. We connect businesses, consumers, and fans across gaming, iGaming, video gaming, esports, events, travel, hospitality, online trading and digital commerce, helping lift everyday and high-engagement experiences through reliable payment solutions. These include card payments, digital wallets such as Skrill, PaysafeWallet, eCash products like PaysafeCard, and a broad set of local payment methods. With approximately 2,800 employees across 12 countries and $167 billion in annualized volume in 2025, Paysafe focuses on making digital experiences easier to access and pay for. More information is available at www.paysafe.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Nilce Piccinini

Senior Director, Global Communications

nilce.piccinini@paysafe.com

+1 281 895 5954