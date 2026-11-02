ELEGOO Launches 2026 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals, with Up to 54% Off 3D Printers and Accessories

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, today announced its 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaign, offering special deals on 3D printers, bundles and filament. It runs from November 2 to December 1 across ELEGOO's official online store.

Centauri Carbon 2 Combo - Multicolor FDM Printer for Beginners and Creators

It is designed to meet users wherever they are in their 3D printing journey-from first-time makers to experienced creators. Its enclosed CoreXY design, automated setup and leveling, intuitive interface and CANVAS four-color system make multicolor printing approachable, while high-speed printing and a 350°C hardened-steel nozzle provide the flexibility advanced creators need.

US:$449 MSRP - $369 (18% off)

EU:€439 MSRP - €359 (18% off)

UK:£398 MSRP - £329 (17% off)

Saturn 4 Ultra 16K - Built for Detail-Driven Creators

With a 16K LCD, large build volume, heated resin vat, automatic leveling and tilt-release technology, the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K is built for detail-intensive projects including tabletop miniatures, collectibles and character models.

US:$649.99 MSRP - $399 (39% off)

EU:€648 MSRP - €419 (35% off)

UK:£576 MSRP - £359 (38% off)

Mars 5 Ultra - An Easy Entry into Resin 3D Printing

The Mars 5 Ultra combines automatic leveling, tilt release, print-failure detection and 9K resolution, making it an accessible choice for first-time resin users, tabletop gamers and miniature enthusiasts.

US:$338 MSRP - $259 (23% off)

EU:€362 MSRP - €239 (34% off)

UK:£289 MSRP - £199 (31% off)

Neptune 4 Max - Large-Format High-Speed FDM 3D Printer

With a 420 × 420 × 480 mm build volume and high-speed FDM printing, the Neptune 4 Max gives creators room for large gaming models, cosplay props, costume components and other oversized projects.

US:$470 MSRP - $359 (24% off)

EU:€549 MSRP - €339 (38% off)

UK:£472 MSRP - £287 (39% off)

Bundles, Accessories and Flash Deals

Selected bundles, including the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo All-in-One Bundle and Saturn 4 Ultra 16K Complete Bundle - Mercury Plus V3.0 & Resin, are available with discounts of up to 39%.

ELEGOO is also offering up to 54% off selected accessories, including the Mercury Plus V3.0 wash and cure station and Mini Heater.

Flash Deals will take place on Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27 and 30, offering 1 kg of selected filament or resin for $1, €1 or £1 with eligible printer purchases. Products and offers vary by market and round.

ELEGOO's Online Store currently supports delivery to: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Australia, Japan and other supported countries and regions. Shipping availability may vary by product and destination.

For more details, visit ELEGOO Black Friday Page.

About ELEGOO

Founded in 2015, ELEGOO is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 150 countries and regions. In 2025, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 300 million USD, with more than 1,000 employees and over 430,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

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