LITEON Technology: LITEON Reports Q3 Revenue of NT$57.4 Billion, Delivering Both Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q Growth

EPS Reaches NT$8.08 for the First Nine Months, Up 64% Y-o-Y and Setting a New Record High

TAIPEI, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology (2301) reported the third quarter consolidated sales of NT$57.4 billion, up 9% Q-o-Q and 28% Y-o-Y. Gross margin reached 25.9%, an increase of 0.9 percentage points Y-o-Y, while operating margin rose 4.7 percentage points Y-o-Y to 15.1%. Revenue from the Cloud & IoT business grew nearly 60% Y-o-Y. Driven by growing demand for next-generation AIDC infrastructure, an increasing contribution from high-value businesses, economies of scale from global capacity expansion, and enhanced operational efficiency through smart manufacturing, LITEON's net profit for the third quarter reached NT$7.4 billion. EPS was NT$3.27, up 60% Y-o-Y, setting a record high.

For the first nine months of 2026, consolidated revenue totaled NT$153.5 billion, up 26% Y-o-Y. Gross profit increased 36% Y-o-Y, with gross margin reaching 25.2%, up 1.9 percentage points. Operating profit increased 73% Y-o-Y, with operating margin rising 3.8 percentage points to 13.7%. Net profit reached NT$18.3 billion, while EPS increased 64% Y-o-Y to NT$8.08, reaching a new all-time high.

AI Infrastructure Demand Accelerates, with a Higher Contribution from High-Value Businesses Driving Revenue and Profit Growth

"Global demand for AI computing and data center infrastructure continues to grow, driving increased demand for high-end AI server power supplies, cloud computing products and power management systems. This momentum drove an 80% Y-o-Y increase in cloud computing-related revenue for the first nine months of the year. LITEON continues to deepen its presence in high-value AI infrastructure businesses, with AI-related revenue now accounting for more than 30% of total revenue this year," said Anson Chiu, President of LITEON Technology. "Looking ahead, we will focus on high-value opportunities in AIDC power management, liquid cooling and optical communications, leveraging technology innovation and system integration while accelerating critical technology development through strategic investments and M&A to further expand our growth momentum in AI infrastructure."

Outlook for Q4: Core Businesses Expected to Deliver YoY and QoQ Growth

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of 2026, supported by upgrades in next-generation AI power management systems and volume production of integrated power and energy storage racks, LITEON expects its core businesses to achieve both Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q growth. Key growth drivers include:

Volume production of 8.5kW PSUs for ASIC applications and BBUs, as well as next-generation VR 110kW solutions and 42-inch Power Shelves for Helios. Prototype shipments of the 800 VDC Power Rack beginning this quarter. Continued momentum in high-end power applications, with shipments of power solutions for LEO satellites growing multiple-fold, where LITEON serves as a key supplier.

Board Approves Initiatives to Advance LITEON's AI Strategy

In support of its long-term strategic development, the Board today approved a strategic investment to expand LITEON's capabilities in high-power transformers and inductors. By combining these capabilities with LITEON's scale advantages in power solutions, the investment will further strengthen the company's position in critical components for AIDC power products.

The Board also approved the spin-off of LITEON Rack, enabling LITEON to sharpen its focus on core resources, enhance operational specialization, and further strengthen its competitiveness and operating efficiency.

Advancing AI Growth While Enhancing Capital Efficiency

As high-value AI infrastructure businesses continue to represent a greater share of LITEON's portfolio, the company has achieved continued improvement in ROIC. LITEON recently completed its first NT$36 billion sustainability-linked syndicated loan, further strengthening its financial flexibility to support global AI expansion and strategic investments while enhancing business resilience and global competitiveness. Looking ahead, the company will continue to improve capital efficiency through proactive capital management, enhanced operational efficiency, and disciplined expansion of AI infrastructure capacity.

LITEON to Showcase "One LITEON" Portfolio from Edge to Cloud at electronica 2026

Following its showcase at the 2026 OCP Global Summit, where LITEON presented key technologies including the 800 VDC Power Rack, 2.6MW Enterprise Cooling Distribution Unit (CDU), and DC/DC Power Brick, demonstrating its system integration capabilities spanning power delivery, power conversion and liquid cooling, LITEON will participate in electronica 2026 in Munich, Germany in the fourth quarter.

Bringing together technologies and solutions from across its business units, LITEON will showcase its comprehensive "One LITEON" portfolio from edge to cloud, covering power and energy management solutions for AI infrastructure and edge computing, as well as key technologies in optoelectronic semiconductors and networking. The showcase will highlight LITEON's broad technology portfolio and integrated system capabilities across next-generation computing infrastructure.

SOURCE LITEON Technology